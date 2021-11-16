Today in Switzerland: A round-up of the latest news on Tuesday

Will cantons be able to handle booster doses?

Switzerland might announce tomorrow that booster shots will soon be available to all people over the age of 12 who received their second dose at least six months ago.

This decision is expected to put further pressure on the cantons, but they are up to the task, according to Gundekar Giebel, communications manager for Bern’s health department. “The logistics are easier this time around because the third vaccination does not require two appointments”, he said.

Tobias Bär, spokesperson for the Conference of Cantonal Health Director also said cantons are ready to meet even the massive demand for boosters.

“Unlike the start of the vaccination campaign a year ago, there will be less pressure this time around”.

Warning: bacteria discovered in Swiss cheese

The Federal Office for Food Safety issued a warning about the presence of listeria in cheese of the Tonneau d’Alpage brand. As a health risk could not be excluded, the product was withdrawn from sale and recalled.

Listeria infection most often causes mild symptoms or no symptoms in people without immune problems. However, health authorities indicate that people who are immunocompromised can suffer from severe symptoms, the outcome of which can be fatal.During pregnancy, poisoning with this bacteria can lead to miscarriage, sepsis or meningitis in a baby when it is born.

The Tonneau d’Alpage is sold in particular in Migros in the canton of Geneva. and in Coop in the cantons of Geneva, Vaud, Valais and Jura.

#ÖffentlicheWarnung: Listerien im Käse «Tonneau d’Alpage», verkauft bei Migros, Coop und weiteren Verkaufsstellenhttps://t.co/Ln6Bc3P6VI pic.twitter.com/r3YMEDyotu — BLV – OSAV – USAV (@BLV_OSAV_USAV) November 15, 2021

Daycare centre no longer accommodates toddlers of unvaccinated parents

In the canton of Solothurn, a daycare facility has taken a drastic step intended to protect its young charges.

Barbara Banga, director of the centre in the town of Grenchen, is introducing the so-called 2G rule for the parents of toddlers who are being cared for in her establishment. This means that if the parents are not vaccinated or recovered from Covid, their children can’t attend the daycare facility.

Banga said she is introducing this measure because unprotected parents can pass the virus on to their kids, who can then infect others in the facility.

Banga’s husband, Boris, is a former mayor of Grenchen and former national councilor. He is also an attorney and said his wife’s decision is perfectly legal. The daycare centre is private and therefore able to impose its own rules.

And now for the lighter side of news…

It comes from Suhr in the canton of Aargau, where police responded to a report about a lorry parked along a road on the outskirts of town.

On board was a sleeping man who, once awakened and taken out of the vehicle, appeared visibly drunk. The breathalyser test confirmed that he had a 2.02 alcohol level, well above the maximum of 0.5 allowed in Switzerland.

When questioned, the driver, an Ukrainian national, justified himself by saying that this was his first time driving in Switzerland, and he didn’t know the Swiss were so petty about alcohol.

“In Russia, driving drunk is normal”, he said in his defense.

