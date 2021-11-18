Switzerland: What Germany’s new Covid rules mean for cross-border shoppers

<p class="p1">Germany has been a popular shopping destination for people living in Switzerland’s border areas for decades, with German supermarkets and retail outlets offering much cheaper prices than those available in Switzerland.</p><p class="p1">Other than for petrol - which as The Local Switzerland reported recently is cheaper in Switzerland than in most neighbouring countries - most goods are cheaper in Germany.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211111/fuel-in-switzerland-why-are-germans-crossing-the-border-to-fill-up/"><strong>Fuel in Switzerland: Why are Germans crossing the border to fill up?</strong></a></p><p class="p1">As of Wednesday, November 17th, the border state of Baden-Württemberg has put in place stricter measures as Germany struggles with a resurgence of the virus.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This includes contact restrictions as well as replacing the 3G rule with a 2G rule, i.e. which requires that people are either vaccinated or recovered from the virus to take part in certain activities (i.e. negative tests are insufficient).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">3G refers to the German words for vaccinated, recovered and tested - geimpft/genesen/getestet - and has been used to describe the conditions required to take part in many activities in German-speaking countries.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This will impact cross-border shoppers from Switzerland, as well as people visiting Germany for leisure - such as to attend Europa Park or visit the state’s Christmas markets.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Keep in mind that you can use your Swiss Covid certificate in Germany, as Switzerland and the EU - of which Germany is a member - have agreed to recognise each other’s Covid passes.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Here’s what you need to know.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>What do I need to enter Germany?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">Although there is a 3G requirement to enter Germany, this is waived if you will be in the country for less than 24 hours.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211115/is-switzerland-likely-to-bring-back-covid-restrictions-this-christmas/"><strong>READ MORE: Is Switzerland likely to bring back Covid restrictions this Christmas?</strong></a></p><p class="p1">Therefore, unless it’s an excessively long shopping trip, you can enter without evidence of vaccination, recovery or a negative test.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">You do not need to fill in Germany’s entry form if you stay for less than 24 hours.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Can people from Switzerland go cross-border shopping in Germany?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Cross-border shopping in Germany is allowed, however the type of evidence you need to provide will depend on what type of shopping you will do.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">If you are visiting essential shops - i.e. supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations or bakeries - you do not need to show your Covid certificate.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">However, if you are shopping retail - i.e. non-essential stores selling electronics, clothes or other items - you need to be 3G compliant.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">What about meeting friends?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Meeting people in private is restricted in Baden-Württemberg, unless you can show 2G compliance (recovered or vaccinated against Covid).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">If you are unvaccinated and not recovered from the virus, only one household can meet with one person.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.blick.ch/wirtschaft/einkaufstourismus-und-besuch-im-europapark-2g-in-baden-wuerttemberg-das-aendert-sich-mit-der-alarmstufe-in-deutschland-fuer-schweizer-reisende-id16992192.html">Couples who do not live together are counted as one household.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></a></p><p class="p1"><strong>What about Christmas markets?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">Generally speaking, you do not need a certificate to visit outdoor Christmas markets which are not fenced off.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">There are different rules in different states, however.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20211028/state-by-state-germanys-covid-rules-for-christmas-markets/"><strong>State by state: Germany’s Covid rules for Christmas markets</strong></a></p><p class="p1">In Baden-Württemberg, the rules are relatively tight.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">You can buy many of the arts and crafts which are on offer without a certificate.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">However, things change where the markets are fenced off or where you are consuming something, i.e. food or drink.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Here, either 3G or 2G rules apply, depending on the Covid situation.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Where the region is in the ‘warning’ area, the 3G rule will apply.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">If the region is in the ‘alert’ area, a 2G rule will apply.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Several Christmas markets in Baden-Württemberg have already indicated they will adopt 2G rules.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">In Bavaria, things are comparatively relaxed. Generally speaking, you will not need to comply with 3G rules as long as you are outdoors, although fenced off areas and indoor areas may have 3G or 2G rules.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Measures will be put in place on a regional level, <a href="https://www.br.de/nachrichten/bayern/weihnachtsmaerkte-in-bayern-und-corona-2g-regel-und-ffp2-masken,SopcC8K">so check ahead of time to see what rules will apply</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>What about cafes and bars?</strong></p><p class="p1">Bars and restaurants in Baden-Württemberg have a 2G-plus rule in place. This applies on both the indoor and outdoor areas of the restaurant or bar.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This means you need to be vaccinated, recovered from the virus or negatively tested with a PCR test.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Antigen tests are not sufficient.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211118/what-are-the-covid-rules-for-switzerlands-christmas-markets/"><strong>READ MORE: What are the Covid rules for Switzerland’s Christmas markets?</strong></a></p><p class="p1"><strong>What about everything else?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">3G rules are in place in hairdressers, 2G plus is required in hotels, and 2G rules are required in theatre, cinemas, clubs, concerts and museums.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>What about Europa Park?</strong></p><p class="p1">If you’re headed to Europa Park over the festive season, you will need to comply with the 2G rule.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Everyone aged 17 and under does not need to comply with this rule, however they will need to show a negative test to enter the park.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Children aged 7 and under will not need to show a negative test.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>What do I need to show?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">Fortunately, you can show your Swiss Covid certificate in Germany due to a reciprocal agreement.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">As Germany still loves paperwork, any paper evidence you can bring will help, but the Covid certificate app should be sufficient.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>
