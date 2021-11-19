Five pitfalls you need to avoid when you move to Switzerland

<p>Switzerland is a great place to live and, depending on your circumstances and financial situation, you can be quite happy here.</p><p>The key is to be well prepared for whatever challenges may lie ahead, including the culture - and price - shock and the everyday problems that could creep up when you settle in a new country.</p><p>Here are five pitfalls to avoid.</p><p><strong>Setting expectations that are too high</strong></p><p>This applies to many areas of life, not just moving to Switzerland.</p><p>Don’t be swayed by stereotypes or picture-perfect images of the country — not everyone here lives in an Alpine chalet, yodels, and wears a Swiss watch (though many people do own Swiss army knives).</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210726/eight-unwritten-rules-that-explain-how-switzerland-ticks/"><strong>READ MORE: Eight unwritten rules that explain how Switzerland works</strong></a></p><p>The reality is more likely to be plainer and more down-to-earth, and you will discover that the daily life in Switzerland is not much different from what you may have experienced in your home country.</p><p>So if you keep your expectations on the low side, you won’t be disappointed and could very well end up pleasantly surprised.</p><p><strong>Believing you can live extravagantly on an average salary</strong></p><p>If you come from a country where average wages are lower than in Switzerland (which is pretty much everywhere else in the world), you might think your Swiss salary will go a long way.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210528/how-to-decide-where-to-live-in-switzerland-based-on-affordability/"><strong>Cost of living: Which parts of Switzerland are actually cheap to live in?</strong></a></p><p>However, the cost of living here is high, with major Swiss cities like Geneva, Zurich and Basel being ranked among the most expensive in the world.</p><p>This is to say that most things, including price of goods and services, housing, health insurance, and public transportation is likely to be higher here than in your own country.</p><p>The high quality of life that Switzerland is known for doesn’t come cheap: you’ll have to shell out a lot francs for meals out, leisure activities, and entertainment.</p><p><img class="alignnone wp-image-664992 size-post-thumbnail" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Swiss-Money-Claudio-Schwartz-Unsplash-646x431-1-646x431.jpg" alt="" width="640" height="427" /></p><p><span style="font-size: 10pt;"><em>You need a lot of these to live in Switzerland. Photo: Claudio Schwartz on Unsplash</em></span></p><p>So don’t expect your Swiss income — unless it is much higher than the median one — to allow you to live it up, no matter how many zeros your pay packet has on the end. </p><p>Also, expecting to save a lot of money while living here is a bit unrealistic — we are not saying it is impossible, but it is difficult to put aside big sums of money every month, unless you are in the high-income category or live like a hermit.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20201012/swiss-salaries-what-wages-can-you-expect-when-working-in-switzerland/">Swiss salaries: How much do people earn in Switzerland?</a></strong></p><p><strong>Cheap insurance</strong></p><p>Switzerland's healthcare system is known the world over for its quality and its penchant for innovation, but it is complicated and it doesn't come cheap. </p><p>Health insurance is notoriously expensive here and it is compulsory, so you won’t be able to escape the financial burden of purchasing a policy for yourself and your family members.</p><p>The amount of monthly premiums you will have to pay will depend on what kind of deductible you choose — the higher the deductible, the lower the premium, and vice-versa.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210726/eight-unwritten-rules-that-explain-how-switzerland-ticks/"><strong>READ MORE: Eight unwritten rules which explain how Switzerland works</strong></a></p><p>Many foreigners opt for the highest deductible — 2,500 francs — rather than the lowest ones — 300 or 500 francs — in order to save money.</p><p>That is all good if you are healthy and hardly ever get ill, but if you need medical treatments with any regularity, you might be better off with a lower deductible, otherwise, you will have to shell out 2,500 before your insurance kicks in.</p><p>So don’t fall into the pitfall of cheaper insurance coverage — think it through carefully.</p><p><strong>Paying for public transportation “as you go”</strong></p><p>Like many other goods and services, trains, buses, and other public transport is more expensive in Switzerland than almost anywhere else in Europe.</p><p>Unless you use this service once in a blue moon, don’t pay for your ticket each time you travel, but buy a <a href="https://www.sbb.ch/en/travelcards-and-tickets.html">travel card</a>; while it may seem to be expensive at the outset, it is actually cheaper than if you buy individual tickets and will save you money in the long run.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211014/explained-how-to-find-cheap-train-tickets-in-switzerland/"><strong>EXPLAINED: How to find cheap train tickets in Switzerland</strong></a></p><p>The kind of travel card you buy will depend on your needs — that is, how frequently use public transportation.</p><p>However, using public transport will usually be much cheaper than driving. </p><p><img class="alignnone wp-image-664998 size-full" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/sbb-1.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="430" /></p><p><span style="font-size: 10pt;"><em>A travel card will save money in the long run.Photo: SBB</em></span></p><p><strong>Believing you will adjust easily</strong></p><p>This is another pitfall.</p><p>Even if you come from a neighbouring country where the way of life is seemingly similar to Switzerland’s, you will have to assimilate to living here nevertheless. And that might be a steep learning curve.</p><p>Everything from registering with your commune of residence, recycling your garbage, and being a good neighbour is likely to be a bit (or significantly) different from how things are done in your country of origin.</p><p>So thinking, “I will adjust quickly because I came from Austria”, is as flawed as saying that Mars and Jupiter are similar because they are both parts of the Solar system.</p><p>These links explain the different local culture and will hopefully help you avoid stumbling blocks on your road to adjustment.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211018/9-stereotypes-about-switzerland-that-just-arent-true/"><strong>EXPLAINED: How to register your address in Switzerland</strong></a></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20200814/trash-talk-what-are-the-rules-for-garbage-disposal-in-switzerland/">Trash talk: What are the rules for garbage disposal in Switzerland?</a></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211008/7-things-about-life-in-switzerland-youll-probably-never-get-used-to/">7 things about life in Switzerland you’ll probably never get used to</a></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210503/eight-tips-on-how-to-get-along-with-your-swiss-neighbours/">Nine ways you might be annoying your neighbours (and not realising it) in Switzerland</a></strong></p>
