Today in Switzerland: A round-up of the latest news on Monday

<strong>New entry requirements from Switzerland to France</strong>

Starting today, unvaccinated Swiss residents travelling to France will have to present a PCR or antigen test taken no less than 24 hours before departure.

The measure does not apply to cross-border commuters living within a radius of 30 kilometres or those who stay in France for less than 24 hours. Also excluded from the requirements are professional lorry drivers and people travelling on a business trip “whose urgency or frequency is incompatible with the performance of such a test”.</p><p>https://twitter.com/FranceenSuisse/status/1461688147620859908?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1461688147620859908%7Ctwgr%5Ehb_1_7%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rts.ch%2Finfo%2Fsuisse%2F12657992-lentree-en-france-plus-compliquee-pour-les-nonvaccines-des-lundi.html</p><p><strong>Booster shots for all may not be offered until next year</strong></p><p>Last week, the Federal Vaccinations Commission recommended that the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine be available to general public — and not just for those over 65 or in the risk group — for he end of November.</p><p>However, <a href="https://www.tagesanzeiger.ch/das-grosse-boostern-kommt-doch-erst-im-neuen-jahr-889167774493">according to SonnatgsZeitung,</a> boosters may not be offered to public at large until 2022.</p><p>The reason for the delay is that cantons can't guarantee that the third dose will be available to everyone before the end of December.</p><p>Another reason is that vaccination centres no longer have the high capacities because qualified staff was transferred elsewhere.</p><p>There is no word yet from the Health Ministry about the timing of boosters.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211115/switzerland-set-to-approve-booster-shots-for-all-amid-surge-in-infections/">Switzerland set to approve booster shots for all amid surge in infections</a></strong></p><p><strong>A call to unite the Swiss divided by the pandemic</strong></p><p>With the national campaign <a href="https://www.liebe-schweiz.ch">#LiebeSchweiz</a> / <a href="https://www.chere-suisse.ch"># ChèreSuisse</a>, the Swiss Society of Public Utility (SSUP) is calling for cohesion and respect for diversity of opinion during the Covid pandemic.</p><p>In what it describes as "the most serious crisis the country has been going through since World War II", the Zurich-based organisation hopes to mend the divisions among “families, friends, and society" through tolerance and constructive, rather than aggressive, discussion.</p><p>“We do not have a culture of debate in controversy in Switzerland,” said SSUP’s director, Lukas Niederberger.</p><p>He added that he fears a rise in aggression in social media and in the streets, as well as the "interruption of the democratic debate".</p><p><strong>Santa Claus is coming to town</strong></p><p>Last year, Santa (or more precisely, <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191220/bizarre-swiss-christmas-traditions-1-santas-squad-a-questionable-and-wacky-ensemble/">Sammichlaus</a>) was mostly absent from the pre-Christmas celebrations, stranded by the Covid pandemic.</p><p>This year, however he is <a href="https://www.srf.ch/news/schweiz/samichlaus-und-pandemie-chlaeuse-machen-trotz-corona-wieder-hausbesuche">expected</a> is to make an appearance again on the weekend of December 3rd to 6th, which marks the traditional St. Nicholas festivities.</p><p>Swiss-German cantons, where these festivities are commonplace, are coming up with creative ways to resume the tradition safely.</p><p>In these regions, for instance, Sammichlaus will visit houses, schools and elderly homes in compliance with 3G rules: Santas must be vaccinated, recovered, or tested.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211118/what-are-the-covid-rules-for-switzerlands-christmas-markets/">What are the Covid rules for Switzerland’s Christmas markets?</a></strong></p><p><strong>Revealed: The most popular passwords in Switzerland</strong></p><p>The passwords many people in Switzerland choose for their online accounts are a godsend for hackers.</p><p>A study of the 200 most popular passwords in Switzerland, carried out by <a href="https://nordpass.com/de/most-common-passwords-list/">NordPass</a> password manager, shows that the simple sequence of numbers 123456 occupies the first position. In second and third place, there is a long version and a short version of the same variable: 123456789 and 12345.</p><p>It is not until the seventh position that letters enter into play: QWERTY, the first six letters at the top left of the keyboard — not exactly a brain teaser for a hacker either.</p><p>If you use any of these passwords, it would take a hacker one second to gain access to your account.</p><p>You can see other common passwords in Switzerland <a href="https://nordpass.com/de/most-common-passwords-list/">here</a>.</p><p><strong><em>If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at </em></strong><a href="mailto:news@thelocal.ch"><strong><em>news@thelocal.ch</em></strong></a></p><p><strong><em> </em></strong></p>
