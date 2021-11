In Switzerland, the Covid certificate is valid for one year after your second vaccination, i.e. the point at which you become fully vaccinated. The certificate is also valid for a year if you have previously contracted the virus (a year from the time of your positive test).

While Swiss authorities have even debated extending the validity of the Covid certificate to 18 months, concerns about the strength of immunity gained from the vaccines has led some countries to shorten the period.

Some countries have also changed the definition of fully vaccinated to only include those who have had booster jabs.

This includes some of Switzerland’s neighbours and popular holiday destinations, many of which have rules in place which restrict certain activities to those who have been vaccinated.

France

France will shorten its immunity period to seven months from January 15th.

This means that you are considered fully vaccinated for a seven-month period after either your second shot, or your booster shots

READ MORE: Will travel to and from France be open this Christmas?

You are considered fully vaccinated in France seven days after your second shot (or four weeks after receiving the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine), or immediately after your booster shot.

Austria

While Austria is currently in a nationwide lockdown until December 12th, the Covid immunity rules have recently been shortened.

READ MORE: Is it possible to travel to Austria during the new Covid lockdown?

From December 6th, immunity will be considered to last nine months from your second shot, being reduced from the current 12-month period of validity.

Croatia

Croatia’s immunity period is deemed to last 210 days, i.e. seven months, from your second shot.

Israel

Israel was one of the first countries to roll out a nationwide vaccination campaign and has since started administering Covid booster shots for the entire population.

At just six months, Israel’s validity period is the shortest featured in this report. This means that you will only be considered fully vaccinated for six months after your second shot, or your booster shot.