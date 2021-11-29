Reader question: Does a booster shot extend the validity of Switzerland’s Covid certificate?

<p>The southeastern Swiss canton of Graubünden, sometimes known in English as Grisons, will start administering booster shots from Monday, November 29th.</p><p>This makes Graubünden the first Swiss canton to start administering booster shots for everyone. </p><p>Swissmedic approved booster jabs for everyone over the age of 16 on November 23rd, however the Federal Vaccination Commission has not yet handed down an approval. </p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211123/breaking-swissmedic-approves-covid-19-boosters-for-everyone-over-16/"><strong>READ MORE: Switzerland approves Covid-19 boosters for everyone over 16</strong></a></p><p>While booster shots for people in risk groups have been administered since November 22nd, Graubünden is the first canton to administer booster shots for the general public. </p><p><strong>Does a booster shot extend the validity of Switzerland’s Covid certificate?</strong></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Yes. Despite some early confusion, Switzerland confirmed on October 27th that booster shots will count towards the Covid certificate.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">The validity of your Covid certificate will last for one year after the booster shot.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Currently, the expiration date of certificates issued to fully vaccinated people <a href="https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/covid-zertifikat/covid-zertifikat-erhalt-gueltigkeit.html"><span class="s2">is exactly one year after the second dose</span></a>. Where you have a booster shot, the 365-day period will start from the third dose.</span></p><p class="p6"><strong>How do I get it?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p6">You can get your booster jab in the same way you got your first and second dose.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p6">Booster shots are administered by the canton in which you live.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p>For more information about booster shots in Switzerland, including who is eligible and how to get one, please check out the following link. </p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211027/covid-booster-jabs-in-switzerland-what-you-need-to-know/"><strong>READ MORE: Covid booster vaccinations in Switzerland: What you need to know</strong></a></p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div>
