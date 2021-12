Concern surrounding the Omicron variant has led Switzerland to reinstate strict border measures, despite the corresponding hit to the country’s lucrative winter sports season.

A new range of restrictions coming into effect on November 26th, including testing and quarantine requirements, along with outright bans.

For UK arrivals, the rules are not only strict, but they have been uncertain and confusing at times, with the Swiss government initially saying that a ban on all UK arrivals was in place, before clarifying that this was a ten-day quarantine.

What are the rules for entering Switzerland from the UK?

As of December 1st, the UK is on Switzerland’s virus variant list, having first been placed on this list on November 27th at 8pm.

Arrivals from countries on this list must quarantine for ten days, regardless of vaccination status (unvaccinated people from the UK are not allowed to enter Switzerland).

This applies to Swiss citizens, residents and also to tourists or other visitors. If you have been in the UK for a period longer than 24 hours over the past ten days, then you need to quarantine.

Arrivals need to present a negative PCR or antigen test. Antigen tests are otherwise known as antigen rapid tests or lateral flow tests.

Once doing so, all arrivals must get in touch with authorities in the canton they are staying in.

You can find out the information for how to contact the cantons, as well as the procedures they have in place, here.

Between four and seven days after arriving, you need to complete another test – either PCR or antigen – and you need to communicate the result to the cantonal authorities.

Everyone entering Switzerland will need to fill out the entry form.

What are the exceptions?

One major exception to be aware of is transit. If you land in Switzerland and plan to transit to another country – either by land or by air – you will not have to quarantine in Switzerland (although you still need to fill out the entry form).

There are also a range of other exceptions laid out in the Covid-19 Ordinance.

This includes people who transport goods across borders, people who work in public security or order, diplomats, people under 16 and people with compelling medical or professional reasons.

Professional sportspeople are also exempted from the rule.

These are laid out in English here.

How long will these rules be in place?

The rules were put in place suddenly and without warning, forcing many people to cancel or alter their travel plans.

Therefore, at this stage it is difficult to say how long the rules will be in place.

As of December 1st, several cases of the Omicron variant have already been detected in Switzerland, which could mean that efforts to keep it out will be scrapped or at least watered down.

That said, Switzerland has flagged a range of new measures to be put in place domestically, with travel restrictions often seen as a way of tackling the issue while inflicting comparatively less harm the domestic economy (although the tourist industry is unlikely to agree).

These new measures are set to remain in place until January 24th, 2022, which is the same day on which the Covid certificate requirement is set to expire.

However, the Covid certificate can be extended if the epidemiological situation requires it, which certainly looks to be the case on current figures.

Furthermore, with a majority of voters approving the certificate at a referendum in late November, it seems unlikely that it would be scrapped just two months later.

Therefore, at this stage it is difficult to determine how long the travel rules will be in place, but people should think twice before making Christmas and New Year travel plans to Switzerland.