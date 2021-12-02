Covid: Public transport cut in Zurich region due to staff shortages

Stadtbus Winterthur will adopt a reduced schedule over the coming weeks, due to staff shortages forced by Covid, Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes reports.

Certain lines will be temporary postponed until staff numbers return to normal.

In a press release issued Thursday, the company said there would be longer intervals between services.

“Due to a temporary staff shortage, Stadtbus Winterthur is forced to slightly reduce its number. This is because there are currently not enough drivers available.”

The company said the 2E line would be the most affected by the shortage, although services would be impacted on each of lines 1, 2 and 3.

As at Thursday evening, other transport companies in the area – including the VBZ and VZO – indicated they were running as normal and were not suffering the same issues.

Information about how the services have been impacted is available here.

Winterthur, in the canton of Zurich, is itself Switzerland’s sixth largest city but is also a popular commuter city for people working in Switzerland’s most populous city.

Michael Poysden, a spokesman for the bus company, said while commuters could expect delays and tighter capacity, they should not change travel plans.

“It will be a bit tighter in the bus, but we will be able to handle the capacity,” he told Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes.

“(It’s just a) slight adjustment in the timetable.”

Poysden encouraged passengers to check the timetable using the ZVV or SBB app for up to date information on which lines were running.

The company is hoping things will return to normal by January.