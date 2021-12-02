First Omicron case detected in Zurich

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalswitzer
Covid-19

Share this article
A sign in German which says
One case of Omicron has now been detected in Zurich, bringing the total number of cases in Switzerland to four. Photo: Ina FASSBENDER / AFP
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalswitzer

The first case of the new Omicron variant has been detected in Zurich, bringing the total number of cases in Switzerland to four.

The case was confirmed on Thursday, with the infected person and four contacts in quarantine. 

The person travelled to Switzerland from South Africa on November 23rd and felt symptoms of the virus two days later before testing positive. 

This is the first case to be confirmed in Zurich, Switzerland’s largest canton. 

The vaccination status of the infected person has not yet been released by Swiss authorities. 

Of the three others to test positive for the Omicron variant in Switzerland, the two in Geneva were unvaccinated while one in Basel was fully vaccinated against the virus. 

Due to the concern about the Omicron variant, Swiss authorities announced that everyone who comes into contact with someone who has been infected must quarantine. 

Omicron in Switzerland: Vaccinated people also have to quarantine

Swiss authorities have also tightened borders due to concern about the virus. 

In Switzerland, travellers from 23 countries must present a negative test when boarding a plane and entering Switzerland, then quarantine for 10 days.

READ MORE: UPDATE: What are the current rules for entering Switzerland?

“Worrying variant”

Classified last Friday as “worrying” by WHO, Omicron, initially detected in South Africa, is spreading quickly in Europe.

The agency urged countries to conduct genomic sequencing and contact tracing of confirmed cases, and called for people to not travel to affected areas.

The classification puts Omicron into the most-troubling category of Covid-19 variants, along with the globally-dominant Delta, plus its weaker rivals Alpha, Beta and Gamma. 

The Omicron strain is believed to be more transmissible and current vaccines may not provide adequate protection against it, though more data is still needed to be sure.

EXPLAINED: How will Switzerland enforce the Covid certificate in private homes?

While some experts have expressed concern that the highly transmissible variant can evade vaccines, early evidence from Israel suggests the vaccines remain 90 percent effective in stopping the spread of the variant. 

This compares with a 95 percent effectiveness rate in preventing the spread of the dominant Delta strain of the virus. 

Ugur Sahin, boss of Biontech who co-developed one of the most prominent vaccines for the virus, said that even if vaccinated people contract Omicron, they are unlikely to receive a severe course of the disease. 

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

Omicron in Switzerland: Vaccinated people also have to quarantine

Omicron in Switzerland: Vaccinated people also have to quarantine

REVEALED: Why Covid rates in some Swiss cantons are ‘five times’ higher

REVEALED: Why Covid rates in some Swiss cantons are ‘five times’ higher

‘No more ICU beds’ in Zurich as Switzerland hits all-time Covid case record

‘No more ICU beds’ in Zurich as Switzerland hits all-time Covid case record

First Omicron cases detected in Switzerland

First Omicron cases detected in Switzerland

Switzerland flags new measures, expansion of Covid certificate

Switzerland flags new measures, expansion of Covid certificate

UPDATE: What are the current rules for entering Switzerland?
FOR MEMBERS

UPDATE: What are the current rules for entering Switzerland?

‘Critical situation’: Switzerland’s new coronavirus hotspots
FOR MEMBERS

‘Critical situation’: Switzerland’s new coronavirus hotspots

What are the Covid measures in your Swiss canton?
FOR MEMBERS

What are the Covid measures in your Swiss canton?

More news

Omicron in Switzerland: Vaccinated people also have to quarantine

Omicron in Switzerland: Vaccinated people also have to quarantine

REVEALED: Why Covid rates in some Swiss cantons are ‘five times’ higher

REVEALED: Why Covid rates in some Swiss cantons are ‘five times’ higher

‘No more ICU beds’ in Zurich as Switzerland hits all-time Covid case record

‘No more ICU beds’ in Zurich as Switzerland hits all-time Covid case record

First Omicron cases detected in Switzerland

First Omicron cases detected in Switzerland

Switzerland flags new measures, expansion of Covid certificate

FOR MEMBERS

UPDATE: What are the current rules for entering Switzerland?

FOR MEMBERS

‘Critical situation’: Switzerland’s new coronavirus hotspots

FOR MEMBERS

What are the Covid measures in your Swiss canton?