Snow, wind and cold nights: Winter weather on the way in Switzerland

Snow is continuously being dumped above 1,400 metres on the northern slope of the Alps.

From 20 to 40 centimetres of fresh snow is expected to fall from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning, and then again from Sunday, according to MeteoNews.

Bis Freitagmorgen gibt es am Alpennordhang etwa 20 bis lokal 40 cm #Neuschnee, entsprechend herrscht verbreitet erhebliche #Lawinengefahr. Im Flachland hingegen bleibt es vielerorts grün, da bei Ankunft der kältesten Luft die Niederschläge nachlassen. (ss) pic.twitter.com/44sPzVCJex — MeteoNews (@MeteoNewsAG) December 2, 2021

At the same time, the danger of avalanches is increasing in many areas.

In the lowlands, the weekend will be cold and wet, with temperatures just above zero.

It will also be very gusty in parts of the country, especially in northwest of the Alpine ridge, where wind peaks of up to 100 km / h are forecast.

