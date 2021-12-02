Snow, wind and cold nights: Winter weather on the way in Switzerland

Up to 40 cm of fresh snow is forecast for Switzerland over the weekend. Photo by Johann GRODER / AFP
Even though winter doesn’t officially start until December 21, the weather says otherwise. This is what you can expect in Switzerland in the coming hours and days.

Snow is continuously being dumped above 1,400 metres on the northern slope of the Alps.

From 20 to 40 centimetres of fresh snow is expected to fall from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning, and then again from Sunday, according to MeteoNews.

At the same time, the danger of avalanches is increasing in many areas.

In the lowlands, the weekend will be cold and wet, with temperatures just above zero.

It will also be very gusty in parts of the country, especially in northwest of the Alpine ridge, where wind peaks of up to 100 km / h are forecast.

