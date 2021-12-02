Today in Switzerland: A round-up of the latest news on Thursday

<p><strong>Swiss Covid cases exceed the 10,000 mark</strong></p><p>The number of new daily infections could set a new record: 10,466 contaminations were reported on Wednesday.</p><p>The last time Switzerland hit that number was during the second wave on November 2nd, 2020, with 10,562 new cases reported on that day.</p><p>The number of cases is not only soaring exponentially, but pockets of infection are also spreading from the eastern and central part of Switzerland westward. </p><p>The first map, from the Federal Office of Public Health, shows the epidemiological situation as it was on November 22nd, and the second one depicts the latest situation, from Wednesday.</p><p><img class="alignnone wp-image-666905 size-full" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/cases-1.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="429" /></p><p><img class="alignnone wp-image-666906 size-post-thumbnail" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/newcases-629x431.jpg" alt="" width="629" height="431" /></p><p> </p><p><strong>READ MORE: ‘<a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211130/critical-situation-switzerlands-new-coronavirus-hotspots/">Critical situation’: Switzerland’s new coronavirus hotspots</a></strong></p><p><strong>Vaud to start offering booster vaccines to all ages</strong></p><p>Like all the cantons, Vaud’s booster shots have been reserved for people over 65, as well as those suffering from serious chronic illnesses.</p><p>From December 6th, however, people aged 50 and over will be able to receive third doses, followed by those 16 years old and up from December 13th, <a href="https://www.vd.ch/toutes-les-actualites/communiques-de-presse/detail/communique/troisieme-dose-de-vaccin-et-mesures-immediates-pour-completer-le-dispositif-federal-1638374399/">the canton announced.</a></p><p>Neuchàtel, Bern, and Graubünden are also offering boosters for people under 65, but other cantons still have not announced when they will begin to do so.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211123/breaking-swissmedic-approves-covid-19-boosters-for-everyone-over-16/">Switzerland approves Covid-19 boosters for everyone over 16</a></strong></p><p><strong>Hospitals are saturated in German-speaking Switzerland</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211201/no-more-icu-beds-in-zurich-as-switzerland-hits-all-time-covid-case-record/">Besides Zurich</a>, hospitals in other cantons are starting to suffer from shortage of intensive care beds as well.</p><p>In Bern’s Inselspital, there is only one free ICU bed left. The pressure is also mounting in <a href="https://www.20min.ch/story/spitaeler-kaempfen-mit-8000-fr-kopfgeld-und-auf-social-media-um-personal-219349602403">Basel’s</a> university hospital.</p><p>Experts warn that it is only a matter of time before hospitals in the French-speaking regions will be impacted as well.</p><p>"Gradually, the whole of Switzerland will be saturated," <a href="https://www.rts.ch/info/12685466-ouverture-de-la-3e-dose-aux-moins-de-65-ans-dans-le-canton-de-vaud.html#timeline-anchor-1638381037752">said</a> Neuchâtel state councilor in charge of health Laurent Kurth, adding that "most of the patients who clog intensive care units today are unvaccinated”.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211201/no-more-icu-beds-in-zurich-as-switzerland-hits-all-time-covid-case-record/">‘No more ICU beds’ in Zurich as Switzerland hits all-time Covid case record</a></strong></p><p><strong>Switzerland's economic recovery slows down but remains robust</strong></p><p>The Swiss economy has recovered in 2021 thanks to the lifting of health restrictions, which boosted exports, especially by the pharmaceutical and chemical sectors, according to a new <a href="https://www.bilan.ch/story/la-reprise-economique-suisse-a-decelere-mais-demeure-robuste-ocde-558226288510">report</a> from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).</p><p>The rise in the number of infection rates during the second half of the year has, however, slowed the growth somewhat.</p><p>Even so, Swiss GDP should return to its pre-crisis levels by the end of the year, experts predict.</p><p>The unemployment rate is expected to remain higher than in 2019, but the number of non-working people has fallen sharply, while the number of job vacancies has increased.</p><p>The OECD also notes that inflation, after being negative for almost a year, has now risen due to rising energy prices. However, the increase remains below the upper range set by the Swiss National Bank (SNB).
