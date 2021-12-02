Will Switzerland make Covid testing free once more?

Switzerland’s National Council, the country’s house of representatives, on Thursday approved a proposal to again make Covid testing free.

The proposal will now go to the Council of States, Switzerland’s 46-member senate, for approval.

The government phased out free testing on October 11th, in a bid to encourage people to get vaccinated.

However, with Covid case rates again skyrocketing in Switzerland – the country hit its highest ever one-day case total on Wednesday – and intensive care beds dwindling, testing may once again be made free for everyone.

In addition to free testing, the proposal also requires that those who are tested in schools, at work or in nursing homes to get an extension to their Covid certificates when they test negative.

Will the Council of States approve the measure?

The only opposition in the National Council to the measure came from the FDP, who said people should cover the costs of tests themselves.

Under Switzerland’s Covid certificate rules, only people who have been vaccinated, recovered from the virus or who have tested negative are allowed to visit bars, restaurants and other events.

With testing costing up to CHF40 and CHF50 per test, making people pay their own was a way to encourage vaccination.

The costs of the tests were so high that some Swiss residents were crossing the border in order to get a cheaper test.

However, testing is also an important way of cutting infection chains before they spiral out of control, as well as determining the how prevalent the virus is in the community.

While the number of tests carried out each day differs, Switzerland’s decision to phase out free testing has meant a lot fewer tests are currently being done.

For instance, on November 11th Austria tested more than 725,000 people, whereas Switzerland tested just 40,129, making it harder for authorities to see the true nature of the virus in the community.

