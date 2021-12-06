Travel: What are Switzerland’s Covid test requirements?

On Saturday, December 4th, Switzerland changed its entry rules, scrapping the ten-day quarantine requirement in favour of a testing scheme.

Those already in quarantine are immediately free to go since December 4th, but must do the day four to seven test (see below).

Unlike the previous quarantine requirement which only applied to countries on Switzerland’s virus variant list, the PCR test applies to almost all arrivals.

What are the new rules?

Under the new rules, everyone arriving in Switzerland must show a negative PCR test upon arrival. The test must be no more than 72 hours old.

Those travelling via plane will also need to show the test before boarding.

Arrivals will then need to take another PCR or antigen test, between four and seven days after arriving.

Those who are staying less than four days do not need to do this.

You need to communicate your test results to the canton. Cantonal contact details are available here.

What are the exceptions?

There are several exceptions to the testing rule. People under the age of 16 do not need to be tested.

Arrivals who are transiting through Switzerland via air or land do not need to provide a test result.

The requirement applies to arrivals from all countries and applies regardless if you have Swiss citizenship, residency or if you do not.

People from border regions however will not need to comply. Border regions are defined as follows:

Germany: State of Baden-Württemberg and State of Bavaria.

France: Regions Grand-Est, Bourgogne / Franche Comté and Auvergne / Rhône-Alpes.

Italy: Piedmont, Aosta Valley, Lombardy and Trentino / South Tyrol regions.

Austria: Land Tirol and Land Vorarlberg.

Territories in Liechtenstein: entire Principality

Where can I get a test – and how much do they cost?

Fortunately, testing is common place in cities, towns and villages throughout Switzerland, while most airports and major transport hubs also have testing facilities.

Pharmacies, general practitioners and hospitals have testing facilities, while private facilities also exist across the country.

While PCR tests are required to enter, the day four to seven tests can either be PCR or antigen (lateral flow) tests. Self tests are not sufficient.

Depending on the provider, PCR tests cost approximately CHF 110 (€100), or CHF 195 (€175) for rapid PCR tests.

Antigen tests cost approximately CHF 45 (€ 40).

The costs of all tests need to be covered by the travelling/arriving/returning person, regardless of citizenship status.

Official information is available from the Swiss government here.