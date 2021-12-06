Travel: What are Switzerland’s Covid test requirements?

<p class="p1">On Saturday, December 4th, Switzerland changed its entry rules, scrapping the ten-day quarantine requirement in favour of a testing scheme.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Those already in quarantine are immediately free to go since December 4th, but must do the day four to seven test (see below).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p4">Unlike the previous quarantine requirement which only applied to countries on Switzerland’s virus variant list, the PCR test applies to almost all arrivals.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211203/breaking-switzerland-to-scrap-quarantine-requirement-from-saturday/"><strong>READ MORE: Switzerland to scrap quarantine requirement for all arrivals</strong></a></p><p class="p4"><strong>What are the new rules?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p4">Under the new rules, everyone arriving in Switzerland must show a negative PCR test upon arrival. The test must be no more than 72 hours old.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">Those travelling via plane will also need to show the test before boarding.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">Arrivals will then need to take another PCR or antigen test, between four and seven days after arriving.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">Those who are staying less than four days do not need to do this.</p><p class="p4">You need to communicate your test results to the canton. <a href="https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/empfehlungen-fuer-reisende/quarantaene-einreisende.html#-1675462321">Cantonal contact details are available here</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p class="p4"><strong>What are the exceptions?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p4">There are several exceptions to the testing rule. People under the age of 16 do not need to be tested.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">Arrivals who are transiting through Switzerland via air or land do not need to provide a test result.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">The requirement applies to arrivals from all countries and applies regardless if you have Swiss citizenship, residency or if you do not.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">People from border regions however will not need to comply. Border regions are defined as follows:<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p6"><span class="s2"><b><i>Germany:</i></b><i> State of Baden-Württemberg and State of Bavaria.</i></span></p><p class="p6"><span class="s2"><b><i>France:</i></b><i> Regions Grand-Est, Bourgogne / Franche Comté and Auvergne / Rhône-Alpes.</i></span></p><p class="p6"><span class="s2"><b><i>Italy:</i></b><i> Piedmont, Aosta Valley, Lombardy and Trentino / South Tyrol regions.</i></span></p><p class="p6"><span class="s2"><b><i>Austria:</i></b><i> Land Tirol and Land Vorarlberg.</i></span></p><p class="p6"><span class="s2"><b><i>Territories in Liechtenstein:</i></b><i> entire Principality</i></span></p><p class="p4"><strong>Where can I get a test - and how much do they cost?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p4">Fortunately, testing is common place in cities, towns and villages throughout Switzerland, while most airports and major transport hubs also have testing facilities.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">Pharmacies, general practitioners and hospitals have testing facilities, while private facilities also exist across the country.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">While PCR tests are required to enter, the day four to seven tests can either be PCR or antigen (lateral flow) tests. Self tests are not sufficient.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">Depending on the provider, PCR tests cost approximately CHF 110 (€100), or CHF 195 (€175) for rapid PCR tests.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">Antigen tests cost approximately CHF 45 (€ 40).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">The costs of all tests need to be covered by the travelling/arriving/returning person, regardless of citizenship status.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><a href="https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/empfehlungen-fuer-reisende/quarantaene-einreisende.html#-924144951">Official information is available from the Swiss government here. </a></p>
Member comments