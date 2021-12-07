How many vaccinated and unvaccinated people have died from Covid in Switzerland?

The first vaccination in Switzerland was administered on December 23rd, with a 90-year-old woman in Lausanne the first to get the jab.

Since then, 5,752,384 (66.05 percent) of the population have become fully vaccinated.

Only a few people who had been fully inoculated against Covid have died from coronavirus in Swiss hospitals since the start of the year, according to an assessment of the Covid-19 surveillance system of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

Since the start of vaccination in December 2020 and until the end of August this year, the reporting system, in which 20 Swiss hospitals participate, recorded 5,928 Covid-related hospitalisations; of these patients, 495 died.

Only 14 victims were doubly vaccinated.

Sadly, one of those fully vaccinated people was the first person in Switzerland to get the jab. Her family at the time blamed Switzerland’s stalling booster shot campaign for her death, with the woman still waiting to receive her third jab.

Among the fully vaccinated, five of them were over 80, five between 70 and 79 and four between 60 and 69.

Of those who died, 44 had been vaccinated with only one dose.

By far the largest share of deaths (437, or about 88 percent) was recorded among unvaccinated people.

Of the 5,928 patients who were hospitalised, 5,488 (93 percent) were not vaccinated At the same time, only 153 people had to be treated in hospital despite a double vaccination.

