‘Impfdurchbruch’: What does the 2021 Swiss German word of the year mean?

<p class="p1">Every December, the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) <a href="https://www.zhaw.ch/de/medien/medienmitteilungen/detailansicht-medienmitteilung/event-news/wort-des-jahres-2021/">names its words of the year for each Switzerland’s linguistic regions</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">While over time these have tended to capture a social or cultural norm or quirk - with words chosen which have become more popular or regularly used - over the past two years the announcements have taken on a Covid flavour.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>What is this year’s Swiss German word of the year?</strong></p><p class="p1">2021’s Swiss German word of the year - Impfdurchbruch - translates literally to ‘vaccination breakthrough’.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">ZHAW said the word was chosen to reflect a variety of sometimes inconsistent feelings expressed during the pandemic.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">While early on people were confident that the vaccines would provide a societal ‘breakthrough’ against the pandemic, the ability of the virus to ‘breakthrough’ to infect vaccinated people and even to make some sick led to fear and despair.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">“The virus cannot simply be vaccinated away, rather it breaks through again and again - be it with new variants or so-called vaccination breakthroughs,” ZHAW wrote.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211207/how-many-vaccinated-and-unvaccinated-people-have-died-from-covid-in-switzerland/"><strong>READ MORE: How many vaccinated and unvaccinated people have died from Covid in Switzerland?</strong></a></p><p class="p1">“People react to it in different ways: for many, anger begins to break out, for some the ground falls out from under their feet and they fall into a depression, while others hope for the liberating blow from the booster that will finally bring the longed-for breakthrough.”</p><p class="p1">In second place was ‘Starkregen’ - translating as strong or heavy rain - while the bronze medal went to ‘entfreunden’, which means ‘unfriend’.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">ZHAW said Starkregen was chosen to reflect the massive rainfall felt across Switzerland this year, while entfreunden reflected how “friendships were put to the test by the vaccination debate”.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210721/floods-why-was-switzerland-impacted-less-severely-than-germany/s"><strong>UPDATE: How Switzerland’s flood planning helped it avoid disaster</strong></a></p><p class="p1"><strong>What about in other linguistic regions?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">The French word of the year - iel - was chosen, which is a personal pronoun used to refer to people regardless of gender. </p><p class="p1">This is defined by the authors as a "personal subject pronoun in the third person singular and plural, used to refer to a person regardless of gender".</p><p class="p1">The authors said the word was chosen to reflect the consistent evolution of the French language, while also encapsulating the paradox of a word created for the purpose of inclusivity which has had the effect of polarising and dividing some parts of society.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The Swiss Italian word of the year - certificato - means certificate and also has a Covid flavour, with the authors saying the choice was reflective of the now central place Covid certificates have in society.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The Romansh word was ‘respect’ which has the same meaning as in English and is reflective of the need for social cohesion to deal with the Covid crisis.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div>
Member comments