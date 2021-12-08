12,598: Switzerland hits all-time daily Covid case record

The tally of 12,598 is more than 2,000 cases higher than the previous record, set last Wednesday.

The daily tally has only crossed 10,000 a handful of times but has sat in the 9,000s for the past few days.

This is a nationwide incidence of 1321.64 per 100,000 residents.

In total, 76,147 tests were carried out, bring the overall positivity rate to 16.5 percent.

The numbers were reported by Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health on Wednesday afternoon.

The FOPH also reported 34 new deaths in the 24 hours to Wednesday noon, along with an additional 113 hospital admissions.

Where are the new cases being recorded?

New Covid cases are being recorded across the country, although the highest rates on a per capita basis come from the centre and north east of the country.

Over the past 14 days, the highest number of new cases has been recorded in Appenzell Innerrhoden, followed by Uri, Obwalden and Schwyz.

What does this mean for Switzerland?

Whether Swiss authorities will react by putting in place tighter measures remains to be seen, particularly as a range of tighter measures were already introduced on Monday, December 6th.

EXPLAINED: What are Switzerland’s new Covid measures?

Some cantons have tightened the measures in place – for instance bars and restaurants in Basel are now vaccinated and recovered only – whereas other cantons have continued to stick to the federal minimum.

While it is likely that Swiss authorities will choose to wait longer to see the impact of this week’s tighter measures, the situation in the country’s hospitals has become more serious in recent weeks due to a surge in Covid patients as well as staff shortages.

Currently, ICUs across the country are at 78.7 percent.

ICUs have hit 100 percent in Jura and Solothurn, while capacity is higher than 85 percent in five more cantons.

READ MORE: Why are Swiss hospitals full despite fewer patients than 2020?