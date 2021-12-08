UPDATE: What are the Covid rules for transiting through Switzerland?

Switzerland’s rapidly changing entry rules have led to confusing among Swiss residents and tourists alike.

While the quarantine requirement was scrapped on December 4th, a new testing scheme now applies for arrivals from all countries.

Unless arriving from a ‘border region’, which are outlined here, all arrivals need to complete a PCR test on entry and a later test (either PCR or antigen) between four and seven days after arriving.

The rule applies to Swiss residents and tourists, but conflicting reports have emerged about the rules for transiting passengers.

Do Switzerland’s tighter testing requirements apply to people who are only transiting through Switzerland?

Fortunately for travellers transiting through Swiss airports, you will not need to quarantine provided you leave Switzerland immediately, by either land or by air.

A spokesperson from Switzerland’s Federal Office for Public Health (FOPH) confirmed to The Local on November 30th that anyone landing in a Swiss airport would not need to comply with the quarantine or test requirements, provided they were transiting immediately to another country.

The FOPH said expressly “those entering the country are not subject to the obligation to quarantine if they travel directly to Germany or France by land or air without making a stopover en route, such as for a visit.”*

This is supported by the COVID-19 Ordinance on International Passenger Transport Measures, which is the relevant regulation for entering Switzerland.

Article 8(f) says expressly “persons who enter Switzerland for the purpose of transiting the country and who intend and are able to travel on directly to another country” will not be subject to the requirements, i.e. quarantining and testing.”

The official rule can be found here.

Importantly, while you will be allowed to land in Switzerland if you are transiting immediately, be aware that you need to comply with the rules in France, Germany or wherever you are transiting to.

Here is information on entering France and on entering Germany.

*The FOPH provided this advice when the quarantine requirement for entering Switzerland was still valid.

Why was this confusing?

Other sources, including Geneva Airport and the British Consulate in Bern, have published conflicting reports as the situation emerged.

Even the Swiss government’s ‘Travelcheck’ interactive online tool, which helps arrivals from all countries work out which rules apply, currently says that people who leave the airport are required to show a PCR test.

‘Travelcheck’: This tool shows you what you need to enter Switzerland

However, as illustrated by the Swiss government above, as long as you are leaving Switzerland immediately, you are not subject to testing requirements.

What about the entry form?

Everyone entering Switzerland, regardless of quarantine or testing rules, will need to fill out the entry form.

READ MORE: Here is the form you need to enter Switzerland

I am flying to a Swiss Airport with a plan on transiting. What should I do to make sure I don’t have to quarantine or provide a test?

While Swiss law does provide an exception to the testing requirement, airports themselves may not be aware of this due to the fast-moving nature of the situation.

One option is to print the section of the regulation which expressly allows for transit.

This is available in English here. Click the links for versions in German, French and Italian.

In order to make it clear to airport/border staff that you are not intending to stop or stay in Switzerland, it may help to print out your end destination and carrying evidence of your connections – for instance onward flight tickets, train tickets or car rental details.

Please note that this is intended as a guide only and is based on fast-changing information. It does not constitute legal advice and should not replace information from a qualified advisor.