‘Victory’: Hunger striking dad ends Swiss climate struggle

AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalswitzer
climate changeEnvironment

Share this article
This file photo taken in Bern on November 28, 2021 shows Swiss Guillermo Fernandez holding a sign reading
This file photo taken in Bern on November 28, 2021 shows Swiss Guillermo Fernandez holding a sign reading "Hunger strike for the climate for our children" as he poses during his hunger strike next to the Swiss House of Parliament. Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP
AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalswitzer

A man ended a 39-day-long hunger strike outside the Swiss parliament on Thursday, declaring "Victory!" after the MPs agreed to be briefed by scientists on the latest climate change research.

Guillermo Fernandez, who says he has lost 20 kilos since launching his hunger strike on November 1 to push for Swiss MPs to take climate change seriously, ended his fast by gingerly eating a banana outside the parliament building. “Victory!!!!” he announced on Twitter under the hashtag: “PapaNoLongerOnHungerStrike!!”.

UPDATE: How Switzerland’s flood planning helped it avoid disaster

“Finally the parliament will be confronted with the truth!” His announcement came after the president of the lower house of parliament Irene Kalin, of the Green Party, announced that scientists had been invited to brief MPs on May 2, 2022 about the latest research from the Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change (IPCC).

When he launched his hunger strike 39 days ago, Fernandez declared that he was terrified for his three children’s future after seeing the IPCC’s bombshell “code red” report last August warning the Earth is on a pathway towards catastrophic warming.

Last month, Fernandez declared on Twitter that he was on “hunger strike for my children’s climate. I ardently desire to live, but I am willing to die if it can protect them.”

Since then, he has been sitting bundled up in the cold outside the Swiss parliament building in Bern refusing to eat. Dozens of scientists had come out in support of his strike. But some parliamentarians interviewed by the Tribune de Geneve daily voiced unease on Thursday at his methods, and insisted they were already well-informed about the climate crisis.

“I wouldn’t use the term blackmail, but it is similar,” Vincent Maitre of the Centre Party said.

“Here, were are debating the climate challenges, but the democratic process takes time. It is not as easy as flipping a switch,” said Pierre-Andre Page of the populist rightwing Swiss People’s Party, Switzerland’s largest party.

Adele Thorens of the Greens however insisted that if Fernandez had seen his demands met, “it was because those demands were reasonable,” she told the paper.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Swiss glaciers continue to shrink despite heavy snow in 2021

Swiss glaciers continue to shrink despite heavy snow in 2021

Climate change: Glacial melt in Switzerland has created 1,000 new lakes

Climate change: Glacial melt in Switzerland has created 1,000 new lakes

Shredding of live chicks to be banned in Switzerland from January 2020

Shredding of live chicks to be banned in Switzerland from January 2020

Climate change set to cost Switzerland ‘CHF1 billion per year’

Climate change set to cost Switzerland ‘CHF1 billion per year’

Swiss summer of 2019 was ‘third hottest on record’

As many as 50,000 protest climate change in Switzerland

Switzerland faces hotter, drier summers and snow-scarce winters: study

Switzerland experiencing the hottest summer since 1864