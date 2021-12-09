What did Switzerland google in 2021?

Each year, search engine company Google releases its GoogleTrends results, which shows the most googled terms in each country over a particular year.

Google’s annual retrospective of trending searches this year shows that ‘Euro 2021’ has been the most frequently sought term by Internet users in Switzerland.

The Nati, Switzerland’s national football team, made it through to the quarter finals of the European Cup competition in 2021, famously defeating favourites France in a penalty shootout to make the quarter finals.

While ‘Euro 2021’ might have been the most popular search term, the tournament was actually called Euro 2020 but had been postponed by one year due to the Covid pandemic.

Football, bloody hell! Unbelievable. Many, many congratulations to Switzerland, much deserved. ⬇️ Man of the match: #FRASUI 🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/L7YOstYc5T — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) June 28, 2021

This top term is followed by ‘Corona Switzerland’ in the second place and ‘Champions League’ in the third.

‘Squid Game2 and ‘iPhone 13’ are also among the top-searched terms.

The top ten shows the popularity of sport in Switzerland, with seven of the top ten sports related.

Covid also dominated the top ten questions, with ‘how long is a PCR test valid for?’ the top question of the year.

Somewhat surprisingly, the second most googled was ‘how many cantons does Switzerland have?’ (Spoiler alert: 26).

Most googled search terms 2021

Euro 2021

Covid Switzerland

Champions League

Roland Garros

SRF Tippspiel

Squid Game

iPhone 13

Serie A

Wimbledon

Christian Eriksen

The complete list of Google’s 2021 trends can be viewed here.

