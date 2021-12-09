What did Switzerland google in 2021?

<p class="p1">Each year, search engine company Google releases its GoogleTrends results, which shows the most googled terms in each country over a particular year.</p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Google’s annual retrospective of trending searches this year <a href="https://www.lematin.ch/story/voici-ce-que-les-suisses-ont-recherche-en-2021-599593596731"><span class="s2">shows</span></a> that ‘Euro 2021’ has been the most frequently sought term by Internet users in Switzerland.</span></p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;"></div><p class="p3"><span class="s1">The Nati, Switzerland’s national football team, made it through to the quarter finals of the European Cup competition in 2021, famously defeating favourites France in a penalty shootout to make the quarter finals.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">While ‘Euro 2021’ might have been the most popular search term, the tournament was actually called Euro 2020 but had been postponed by one year due to the Covid pandemic.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p>https://twitter.com/SadiqKhan/status/1409630137998512128</p><p class="p3"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210701/we-dont-like-france-germany-or-italy-how-linguistic-diversity-unites-swiss-football-fans/"><strong><span class="s1">'We don’t like France, Germany or Italy’: How linguistic diversity unites Swiss football fans</span></strong></a></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">This top term is followed by ‘Corona Switzerland’ in the second place and ‘Champions League’ in the third.</span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">‘Squid Game2 and ‘iPhone 13’ are also among the top-searched terms.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">The top ten shows the popularity of sport in Switzerland, with seven of the top ten sports related.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Covid also dominated the top ten questions, with ‘how long is a PCR test valid for?’ the top question of the year.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Somewhat surprisingly, the second most googled was ‘how many cantons does Switzerland have?’ (Spoiler alert: 26).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><strong><span class="s1">Most googled search terms 2021</span></strong></p><ol class="ol1"><li class="li4"><span class="s4">Euro 2021</span><span class="s1"></span></li><li class="li4"><span class="s4">Covid Switzerland</span><span class="s1"></span></li><li class="li4"><span class="s4">Champions League</span><span class="s1"></span></li><li class="li4"><span class="s4">Roland Garros</span><span class="s1"></span></li><li class="li4"><span class="s4">SRF Tippspiel</span><span class="s1"></span></li><li class="li4"><span class="s4">Squid Game</span><span class="s1"></span></li><li class="li4"><span class="s4">iPhone 13</span><span class="s1"></span></li><li class="li4"><span class="s4">Serie A</span><span class="s1"></span></li><li class="li4"><span class="s4">Wimbledon</span><span class="s1"></span></li><li class="li4"><span class="s4">Christian Eriksen</span></li></ol><p><a href="https://trends.google.com/trends/yis/2021/CH/">The complete list of Google's 2021 trends can be viewed here. </a></p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div>
