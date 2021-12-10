Switzerland: What happens if I arrive without a PCR test?

<p class="p1">Since Saturday, December 4th, arrivals from almost all countries to Switzerland must present evidence of a negative PCR test.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">While this rule replaced the strict, ten-day quarantine requirement, unlike that rule it applies not to certain virus variant countries, but to arrivals from almost every country (other than Swiss border regions).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">The Swiss government notes that you will be asked by airline providers for your PCR test before you board, so the chance you arrive without a test is unlikely. </span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s2">However, if you do arrive without a PCR test and are required to have one, you will be liable for a 200CHF fine. </span></p><p class="p4"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211207/switzerlands-new-testing-rules-how-much-travelling-abroad-now-costs/"><strong><span class="s2">READ MORE: Switzerland’s new testing rules: How much travelling abroad now costs</span></strong></a></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">“The person must also be tested immediately after entering the country and inform the canton,” <a href="https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/empfehlungen-fuer-reisende/quarantaene-einreisende.html#-924144951"><span class="s3">the government said in a statement</span></a>. </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Therefore, not only will you have to pay the fine, but also for a PCR test in Switzerland, which is likely to be much more expensive than in your country of departure. </span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s2">Depending on the provider, PCR tests cost approximately CHF 110 (€100), or CHF 195 (€175) for rapid PCR tests.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s2">You can show a printed out or digital copy of your negative test in English or any Swiss language - Italian, German or French.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211206/travel-what-are-switzerlands-covid-test-requirements/"><strong><span class="s2">Travel: What are Switzerland’s Covid test requirements?</span></strong></a></p><p class="p5"><span class="s2">Please also remember that you need to fill out the entry form, <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210208/coronavirus-here-is-the-form-you-need-to-enter-switzerland/">which is available here</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s2">I’m very sneaky and they didn’t catch me at the airport or station. Am I in the clear?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s2">If you managed to get through security, the coast isn’t quite clear for you yet.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s2">Hotels, hostels and vacation rental facilities have been asked by the Swiss government to check people’s PCR tests <a href="https://www.watson.ch/schweiz/wirtschaft/720733445-10-dinge-die-du-zu-den-neuen-reiseregeln-wissen-musst">if they are arriving from outside of Switzerland</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div>
