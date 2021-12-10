FOR MEMBERS

Switzerland: What happens if I arrive without a PCR test?


Covid-19Covid-19 tests

Planes on the tarmac at Geneva Airport.
If you arrive in Switzerland without a PCR test, it's likely to get costly. Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP


Heading to Switzerland and don’t have evidence of a PCR test? You might be subject to a fine and an expensive additional test on arrival.

Since Saturday, December 4th, arrivals from almost all countries to Switzerland must present evidence of a negative PCR test. 

While this rule replaced the strict, ten-day quarantine requirement, unlike that rule it applies not to certain virus variant countries, but to arrivals from almost every country (other than Swiss border regions). 

The Swiss government notes that you will be asked by airline providers for your PCR test before you board, so the chance you arrive without a test is unlikely. 

However, if you do arrive without a PCR test and are required to have one, you will be liable for a 200CHF fine. 

READ MORE: Switzerland’s new testing rules: How much travelling abroad now costs

“The person must also be tested immediately after entering the country and inform the canton,” the government said in a statement

Therefore, not only will you have to pay the fine, but also for a PCR test in Switzerland, which is likely to be much more expensive than in your country of departure. 

Depending on the provider, PCR tests cost approximately CHF 110 (€100), or CHF 195 (€175) for rapid PCR tests. 

You can show a printed out or digital copy of your negative test in English or any Swiss language – Italian, German or French. 

Travel: What are Switzerland’s Covid test requirements?

Please also remember that you need to fill out the entry form, which is available here. 

I’m very sneaky and they didn’t catch me at the airport or station. Am I in the clear? 

If you managed to get through security, the coast isn’t quite clear for you yet. 

Hotels, hostels and vacation rental facilities have been asked by the Swiss government to check people’s PCR tests if they are arriving from outside of Switzerland. 

