Have your say: Should Switzerland’s next lockdown be only for the unvaccinated?

Covid-19

A sign on a door says in German 'rest day today'
Will Switzerland lockdown businesses like bars and restaurants again for the first time since last winter? Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
What is the fairest and most effective way for Switzerland to get out of the pandemic?

On Friday, Switzerland will announce new Covid measures. On the table are two different pathways out of the pandemic. 

One largely restricts bars and restaurants to those vaccinated and recovered from the virus, while the other path locks down most indoor venues for several weeks. 

The federal government is now consulting with the cantons on the proposal, with a decision to be made on Friday, December 17th. 

While as yet no indications have been given as to which path will be taken, some cantons have told Swiss tabloid Blick that they consider it unfair to lockdown those who have been vaccinated against Covid.

2G or nationwide closures: Switzerland presents new Covid measures plan

Austria managed to bring its spiralling Covid situation under concern with a nationwide lockdown including a stay-at-home order, before relaxing the rules for vaccinated people only. 

Other countries such as Germany have strengthened 2G rules, largely restricting the unvaccinated from many areas of life. 

Let us know which approach you think Switzerland should choose. Should the same rules apply to everyone? Or should those who choose to remain unvaccinated be shut out of many areas of public life? 

