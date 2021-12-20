Which countries are on Switzerland’s high-risk list?

<p class="p1">As of Monday, December 20th, Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) will further restrict entry to people from the country of Jordan.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p>https://twitter.com/SEMIGRATION/status/1471770064500240386</p><p class="p1">Other countries recently added to the list include Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Brunei, Japan and Serbia.</p><p class="p1">Some of the other countries on the <a href="https://www.sem.admin.ch/sem/en/home/sem/aktuell/faq-einreiseverweigerung.html#-1876973079" target="_blank" rel="noopener">SEM list include India, Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210922/update-switzerland-confirms-only-vaccinated-americans-and-brits-can-enter/"><strong>UPDATE: Switzerland confirms only vaccinated Americans and Brits can enter</strong></a></p><p>The full list can be seen <a href="https://www.sem.admin.ch/sem/en/home/sem/aktuell/faq-einreiseverweigerung.html#-1876973079">here</a>. </p><p class="p1">The list also includes several countries where an “immuno-evasive virus variant is spreading that is not yet prevalent in Switzerland”.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">These countries are predominantly from Southern Africa: Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>What does it mean to be on this list?</strong></p><p class="p1">Please bear with us, as the situation is relatively complicated and a little difficult to explain.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Basically, entering from countries considered high-risk will be restricted to those who are vaccinated against Covid-19 with a recognised vaccine.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Swiss citizens and residents will not be restricted from entering.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The vaccines accepted for entry into Switzerland are laid out in the following article.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210713/update-which-vaccines-are-accepted-for-entry-to-switzerland/"><strong>UPDATE: Which vaccines are accepted for entry into Switzerland?</strong></a></p><p class="p1">The rules for the list of immuno-evasive countries are a little tighter.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Arriving from these countries will be restricted only to Swiss residents and Swiss citizens regardless of vaccination status.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p>There are also a range of other exceptions, which are listed here, <a href="https://www.sem.admin.ch/sem/en/home/sem/aktuell/faq-einreiseverweigerung.html#-1876973079">but tourist travel is largely prevented</a>. </p><p class="p1"><strong>How does the list work?</strong></p><p class="p1">In effect, Switzerland deems every country a ‘high-risk’ country, other than those in the Schengen region and a handful of countries across the globe which are considered lower risk.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The non-EU/Schengen countries <a href="https://www.sem.admin.ch/sem/en/home/sem/aktuell/faq-einreiseverweigerung.html#-1876973079">which are not deemed high risk</a> include Argentina, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, South Korea, Taiwan and several others.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The SEM decide when a country is deemed high risk.</p><p class="p1">Usually, this will be followed by an announcement (usually via media release and social media) that the country is now on the list.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">As a recognition that the rules are complicated, the Swiss government has set up an interactive tool called ‘Travelcheck’.</p><p class="p1">This allows you to put in your personalised information, including where you are entering from, your residency and citizenship status and your vaccination status.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">You will then get an automate personalised response with information as to your entry situation.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211219/travel-what-are-switzerlands-new-entry-requirements/"><strong>Travel: What are Switzerland’s new entry requirements?</strong></a></p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div>
