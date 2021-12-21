Zurich shortens wait for Covid booster vaccines

People who have received their second vaccination at least five and a half months ago can now register to get their booster jab in Zurich.

The registrations opened on Saturday, December 19th. More than 30,000 people registered for a booster vaccination on Saturday alone, Switzerland’s NZZ newspaper reports.

This is a slight reduction from the nationwide recommendation made by the Federal Office of Public Health, which is currently six months.

Zurich authorities said anyone who is eligible should receive a text message informing them that they are able to book an appointment.

UPDATED: How can I get my Covid booster shot in Switzerland?

Anyone wanting to register to get their booster shot in Zurich can do so at the following link.

Could the period be further shortened?

While as it stands Zurich has a slightly shorter period of vaccination than that in place federally, this may be set to change in the coming day.

Swiss media reports that the government is considering a nationwide reduction from six to four months in the recommendation for booster shots.

Covid booster vaccinations in Switzerland: What you need to know

This has caused some consternation in Zurich.

Peter Indra, director of the Office of Health of the Canton of Zurich, said the federal government has not given the cantons time to prepare.

“In one fell swoop, an additional 600’0000 people now have the opportunity to get a booster in the canton of Zurich,” he told Switzerland’s Tages Anzeiger newspaper.

“Hundreds of thousands of Zurich residents will now believe they can get a booster jab before Christmas.”

While the period is expected to be reduced at some point, there have as yet been no concrete indications as to when this decision will be made.