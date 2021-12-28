EXPLAINED: The rules around returning Christmas gifts in Switzerland

Sure, some people feel guilty about returning a present they got from friends or family; after all, it’s the thought that counts and you shouldn’t look a gift horse in the mouth.

But unless you actually got a longed-for horse with a good set of teeth, chances are you might not want to keep some of the items gifted to you — no matter how well-intentioned.

Can you just bring these objects back to the store where they were bought?

It depends.

Unless a retailer specifically stipulated during purchase that no returns or exchanges will be allowed — which is sometimes the case with deeply discounted or end-of-the-line merchandise — you should, in principle be able to do so.

However, here too some conditions are attached.

You must have a receipt or exchange voucher

A sales receipt is issued when the purchase is made and most retailers routinely offer vouchers allowing exchanges as well.

But if the item you want to return is a gift, you may not have the sales receipt, which means returning the present for a cash refund may be difficult. If however, you got the voucher along with the gift, then you can exchange it for something else or possibly get store credit for later use.

If you do have the proof of purchase, you should bring back the items within the pre-determined period of time — usually 30 days.

Also, the item must be in its original condition, that is, unworn and unused. In case of an electrical appliance that breaks after use, it will be refunded or exchanged according to conditions of its warranty.

What about online purchases?

Perhaps someone ordered a Christmas gift for you on the Internet and had it sent to you by post.

In this case, returns are less problematic: you have the right to send the merchandise back according to conditions outlined by the seller.

Usually, you can return anything that is undamaged and still in its original packaging for a full refund.

If the packaging has been opened, most Swiss online retailers will deduct a minimum amount of 10 percent. That’s because electronics stores can’t resell products for the full price if they have been opened.

What happens if package comes from abroad?

This is a very pertinent point because, as we already explained in a previous article, under the Swiss law it is possible to obtain a domain name ending in .ch, even though these companies are located abroad. This has proven to be misleading to many Switzerland-based customers, including, perhaps, the person who purchased the gift for you.

Unless specific exclusions apply — usually spelled out in the sales contract— you can send the items back. However, since they will be shipped abroad, you will have to pay higher charges than if you were mailing to a company in Switzerland.

READ MORE: Reader question: Under what conditions can I return a purchase to a store in Switzerland?

The Federal Consumer Affairs Bureau has more information about your rights to a refund.

So what’s the bottom line?

If you receive a gift with a sales receipt or exchange voucher, returns and exchanges should be easy.

The same applies to sending back merchandise that has not been tampered with but, you may have to pay shipping charges.

If neither option is feasible, you can always try to re-gift the unwanted item to someone else (after all, one person’s junk is another person’s treasure).