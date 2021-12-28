When are the public holidays in Switzerland in 2022?

As with everything in Switzerland, things differ widely from canton to canton.

There are only four holidays nationally:

January 1st (New Year’s Day), Ascension Day (May 13th in 2021), August 1st (National Day), December 25th (Christmas Day).

Technically speaking, Easter Sunday is also a national holiday, however it always falls on a Sunday.

If the holiday falls on a weekend, as Easter Sunday does, you do not get an extra weekday holiday in lieu.

For the purposes of this article the abbreviations for the 26 Swiss cantons are as follows:

Aargau (AG), Appenzell Innerrhoden (AI), Appenzel Ausserhoden (AR), Bern (BE), Basel-Country (BL), Basel-City (BS), Fribourg (FR), Geneva (GE), Glarus (GL), Graubünden (GR), Jura (JU), Lucerne (LU), Neuchâtel (NE), Nidwalden, (NW), Obwalden (OW) Schwyz (SZ), Schaffhausen (SH), Solothurn (SO), St. Gallen (SG), Ticino (TI), Thurgau (TG), Uri (UR), Valais (VS), Vaud (VD), Zug (ZG), Zurich (ZH)

January:

1st: New Year’s Day, National

2nd: Saint Berchtold’s Day , AG, BE, FR, GL, JU, LU, OW, SH, TG, VD

6th: Epiphany, GR, LU, SZ, TI, UR

March:

1st: Republic Day, NE

19th: St Joseph’s Day, GR, LU, NW, SZ, TI, UR, VS

April:

15th: Good Friday, national except TI and VS

17th: Easter Sunday, national

16th: Easter Monday, national except NE, SO, VS, ZG

May:

1st: Labour Day, BL, BS, JU, LU, NE, SH, SO, TG, TI, ZH

26th: Ascension Day, national

June:

3rd: Corpus Christi, national except AR, BL, BS, BE, GE, GL, NE, SH, SG, TG, VD, ZH

6th: Whit Monday, national except NE, SO, VS, ZG

23rd: Independence of Jura, JU

29th: St Peter and St Paul, GR, TI

August:

1st: National Day, national

15th, Assumption Day, AG, AI, FR, JU, LU, NW, OW, SO, SZ, TI, UR, VS, ZG

September:

8th: Jeûne genevois, GE

18th: Day after the Federal Fast, VD

22nd: St Mauritius, AI

25th: Brother Klaus Festival, OW

November:

1st: All Saints’ Day, national except AR, BL, BS, BE, GE, GR, NE, SH, TG, VD, ZH

December:

8th: Immaculate Conception, AG, AI, FR, GR, LU, NW, OW, SZ, TI, UR, VS, ZG

24th: Christmas Eve, GL

25th: Christmas Day, national

31st: New Year’s Eve, GL

31st: Restoration Day, GE

