New Year’s Eve in Switzerland: Where have fireworks been cancelled?

<p class="p1">For the second year in a row, Covid-19 is thrown New Year's celebrations into a flux.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">While tighter rules have applied in private gatherings since December 20th, outdoor celebrations have also been cutback or cancelled outright.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211219/explained-what-are-switzerlands-new-covid-measures/"><strong>EXPLAINED: What are Switzerland's current Covid measures?</strong></a></p><p class="p1">Neighbouring Germany has also banned the sale of fireworks for the second year in a row ahead of the new year period.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Where have fireworks been cancelled in Switzerland?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Fireworks displays in Zurich, Basel, Interlaken, Brunnen, Ascona, Rheinfelden and Lucerne have been cancelled for the upcoming New Years celebrations due to Covid.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Authorities in Zurich have promised some buildings will be lit up, while Interlaken has also promised a small ceremony without fireworks.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>I love fireworks. Is there anywhere in Switzerland that will light up this year?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">As the bans have come through on a cantonal basis, some parts of the country will still hold fireworks displays.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Switzerland's Watson news outlet reports that fireworks displays will still take place in <a href="https://www.watson.ch/leben/tessin/792480336-diese-feuerwerke-sollen-zu-silvester-2021-stattfinden-in-der-schweiz">Elm and Schwarzsee, south of Fribourg</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Each celebration will also include food and drink options.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><strong>Can I buy fireworks in Switzerland? </strong></p><p>One possibility is to set off your own fireworks. While Germany has restricted fireworks ahead of New Year celebrations, Switzerland has not done the same. </p><p>The purchase of fireworks in Switzerland is heavily regulated but not restricted, while cantons have the power to ban or allow fireworks. </p><p>As it stands, cantons have declined to put in place widespread bans on the use of fireworks, although the federal limits on gatherings must be respected. </p>
