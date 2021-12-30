Today in Switzerland: A round-up of the latest news on Thursday

Federal Council refrains from introducing further measures

Even though 17,634 new Covid infections were recorded in Switzerland on Wednesday — the highest number ever — the government is not implementing any new restrictions for the time being.

“The time has not yet come for the Federal Council to take new measures to fight the pandemic,” Health Minister Alain Berset tweeted.

Le moment n’est pas encore venu pour la Confédération de prendre de nouvelles mesures. Mais le prochain paquet – avec des fermetures – est prêt. Le Conseil fédéral peut réagir très vite. Par ex dès que des données précises sur la virulence d’omicron seront disponibles. — Alain Berset (@alain_berset) December 29, 2021

He added, however, that “the next package of measures, which includes closures, is ready.

“The Federal Council can react very quickly, as soon as precise data on the virulence of the Omicron variant becomes available”, Berset added.

Beware of phone calls from abroad, police warn

In recent days, many people in Switzerland have received calls on their smartphones from foreign numbers. Police say they are scams and should be ignored.

If unanswered, these numbers will show as “missed calls” but calling back is likely to cost you money, which will be billed to your phone account but end up in the pockets of fraudsters abroad.

IT security expert Thomas Dübendorfer said suspicious foreign numbers should be ignored and can be reported to the National Cyber Security Center (NCSC).

Businesses call for shorter quarantines

Ten-day quarantines which are required in Switzerland for people who test positive to Covid should be cut to five days to ensure that the country’s economy doesn’t suffer, according to business circles.

“We demand that the quarantine be shortened, or that exceptional rules be enacted for certain professions and branches outside the health sector”, said Roland A. Müller, director of the Swiss Employers’ Union.

Rudolf Minsch, president of Economiesuisse business association also said that the “ten-day quarantine period is too long and entails high costs”.

Other groups have also pointed out that due to long quarantine periods, the risk of staff shortages in essential industries is particularly high and can impact the country’s critical infrastructure.

Currently, nearly 90,000 people in Switzerland under quarantine, according to the Federal Office of Public Health.

READ MORE: Will Switzerland shorten Covid quarantine to five days?

Put a (new) stamp on it

From Saturday, Swiss Post is increasing its stamp prices – by 10 cents for A-Mail, which will now cost 1.10 francs, and five cents for B-Mail, for a total of 90 cents.

However, if you still have old stamps left in your house, don’t worry. The Post will still distribute letters with 1-franc and 80-cent stamps until February 1st.

READ MORE: Swiss Post to increase mail prices for first time in 18 years

For all the other changes set to take place in Switzerland from Saturday, see this link:

Everything that changes in Switzerland in January 2022

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]