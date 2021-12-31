Swiss canton Basel-Stadt cuts quarantine period from Monday

Rising infection rates driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant mean that many people are in quarantine following contact with someone who tests positive for Covid-19, so the city’s health department has adjusted the rules to reduce the impact on society, in line with recommendations from the Swiss Ministry of Health.

Under the new regulations announced by the in a bulletin, only those people who live in the same household as an infected person or who have “intimate [close physical] contact with an infected person will need to be reported to the cantonal department of health.

These people will have to quarantine and should do a PCR or rapid-antigen test during the quarantine period or at the end of it, at the latest.

But the time they have to quarantine for has also been cut: it’s now seven days from 10 previously.

The new rules will apply from Monday, January 3rd, 2022.

The infected person should still tell other people they have been in contact with that they tested positive, but these non-close contacts do not need to quarantine. According to the bulletin, they are advised to pay attention to hygiene, reduce contact to a minimum and take a test immediately if they get any symptoms.

Even if they don’t get any symptoms, they should still do a test four to seven days after their last contact with the infected person.

Simpler contact tracing

Anyone who is fully vaccinated or has been boosted and received their last jab less than four months ago, does not need to quarantine.You also don’t need to quarantine if you have had and recovered from Covid-19 in the last four months.

These rules do not apply to those who test positive for the virus, of course. As the city’s health department said in the bulletin: “Anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 must continue to stay at home for ten days”.

Contact tracing is also due to be simplified as a result of the surge in case numbers. Text messages sent to infected people with their test result will now also ask them to give the details of people they had contact with.