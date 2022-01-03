New stats show effectiveness of Switzerland’s Covid booster campaign

The figures are from the start of Switzerland’s booster campaign until the 31st of December, 2021.

While people in high-risk categories have been receiving booster shots in Switzerland for several months, the campaign did not begin in earnest in most cantons until December.

Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health released the information at the turn of the year.

“As of December 30, 2021, 299 people were reported who were hospitalised in connection with a SARS-CoV-2 infection and have already received a third vaccination,” a spokesman told Swiss news outlet Nau.

The figures represent a positive shift in the pandemic, showing that while infection rates are higher than ever in Switzerland, hospitalisations remain rare among those who have been vaccinated and in particular boosted.

Swiss officials however cautioned that although the risk remains very low, i.e. less than a tenth of a percent – people in risk categories can still contract the virus and require hospitalisation despite being boosted.

The FOPH said it was no longer recording data as to how many people were infected despite being fully vaccinated, saying that the focus should be on people who fell seriously ill as a result of catching Covid.

How do I get a booster shot in Switzerland?

The Swiss government recommends getting a Covid booster jab four months after your second dose.

You can get your booster jab in the same way you got your first and second dose.

Booster shots are administered by the canton in which you live.

For more information about booster shots in Switzerland, including who is eligible and how to get one, please check out the following link.

