How Switzerland wants to prevent an Omicron shutdown

<p>As the highly contagious Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly through the country, it impacts not only the epidemiological situation, but also the economy.</p><p>Absenteeism in essential industries is particularly high and is placing Switzerland’s critical infrastructure at risk. </p><p>As at January 4th, 70,302 infected people are in isolation, and additional 31,281 are in quarantine after a close contact with a contaminated person, according to Federal Office of Public Health.</p><p>In total, over 101,500 individuals are currently confined and the number is expected to increase, health officials say.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211228/omicron-officially-dominant-in-switzerland/">Omicron officially dominant in Switzerland</a></strong></p><p>This means that many service industries are missing employees and some are already feeling the impact of the shortage.</p><p>There are, for instance, fewer Tilo trains in Ticino, which connect the canton with cities in the Italian region of Lombardy.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20220104/swiss-tourism-rebounding-despite-omicron-threat/"><strong>READ MORE: Swiss tourism rebounding despite Omicron threat</strong></a></p><p>Due to sick train drivers who are absent, services between Chiasso and Como, and between Como and Varese are cancelled.</p><p>Luxury hotels have been <a href="https://www.watson.ch/schweiz/coronavirus/687734537-omikron-davoser-luxushotel-macht-wegen-personalmangel-dicht">forced to close</a> due to staff shortages. </p><p>To avoid such drastic situations, a number of essential businesses is setting up emergency plans to ensure they keep functioning despite staff shortages.</p><p><strong>Food and essential goods supply</strong></p><p>Large retailers Migros and Coop have <a href="https://www.blick.ch/fr/news/suisse/les-grandes-bo-tes-face-a-omicron-les-grandes-entreprises-pretes-pour-eviter-les-penuries-de-personnel-id17119416.html">assured everyone</a> that they will continue their operations.</p><p>Migros set up a Switzerland-wide crisis unit already during the first wave in February 2020, according to company spokesperson.</p><p>Coop also has implemented a series of additional measures, in addition to existing concepts that have been deployed at the height of the pandemic.</p><p>In both cases, warehouses are well stocked, so the supply of food and other essential items — including, yes, toilet paper — is not threatened.</p><p><strong>Hospitals</strong></p><p>One of the worst-case scenarios is that Switzerland’s healthcare system, which is already on the brink of saturation, will be further burdened by lack of workers.</p><p>Medical facilities are getting ready for such a possibility.</p><p>Kristian Schneider, director of the Biel Hospital Center, said in an <a href="https://www.rts.ch/info/12764370-les-hopitaux-se-preparent-a-pallier-le-manque-de-personnel-soignant.html#timeline-anchor-1641371442511">interview</a> with public broadcaster RTS on Wednesday morning that his establishment has implemented plans on several levels.</p><p>"We have requested help from the army, and created teams A and B — one team will stay at home but will be ready to intervene."</p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p><strong>Transportation</strong></p><p>Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) are <a href="https://www.blick.ch/fr/news/suisse/les-grandes-bo-tes-face-a-omicron-les-grandes-entreprises-pretes-pour-eviter-les-penuries-de-personnel-id17119416.html">preparing</a> different scenarios to be deployed, depending on the evolution of the health situation within the company, but no details are given.</p><p>As of Wednesday, train services between Zurich and Bern <a href="https://www.watson.ch/schweiz/userinput/151225501-sbb-strecke-bern-zuerich-unterbrochen-zug-ausfaelle-und-verspaetungen">have been cut due to staff shortages</a>. </p><p>At SWISS airlines, staff reserves are planned for weekends but the airline hasn’t noticed any shortages of flight personnel for the time being.</p><p><strong>Mail delivery</strong></p><p>Even in the event of significant absences, the Post will <a href="https://www.blick.ch/fr/news/suisse/les-grandes-bo-tes-face-a-omicron-les-grandes-entreprises-pretes-pour-eviter-les-penuries-de-personnel-id17119416.html">activate</a> its internal job exchange in order to deploy employees from other departments or temporary workers.</p><p>And as a last resort, the Post could rely on the help of civil protection.</p><p><strong>Phone service</strong></p><p>Telecom companies will not be significantly affected by staff shortages.</p><p>At Swisscom, large part of the staff already work in home offices. In addition, the company <a href="https://www.blick.ch/fr/news/suisse/les-grandes-bo-tes-face-a-omicron-les-grandes-entreprises-pretes-pour-eviter-les-penuries-de-personnel-id17119416.html">said</a> it has emergency and crisis management plans adapted to different levels of service, if needed.</p><p>Employees at Sunrise UPC and Salt also have the home working obligation, which reduces the risk of widespread staff absences.</p><p><strong>Medications</strong></p><p>In terms of drug deliveries, delays cannot be ruled out, <a href="https://www.blick.ch/fr/news/suisse/les-grandes-bo-tes-face-a-omicron-les-grandes-entreprises-pretes-pour-eviter-les-penuries-de-personnel-id17119416.html">according</a> to Swiss medical wholesaler Galenica.</p><p>However, companies affiliated with the Galenica group have put in place emergency measures to be used in case of Covid-related staff absences: smaller logistics activities will be cut back and the resources will then be allocated to the delivery of medicines, company spokesperson <a href="https://www.blick.ch/fr/news/suisse/les-grandes-bo-tes-face-a-omicron-les-grandes-entreprises-pretes-pour-eviter-les-penuries-de-personnel-id17119416.html">said</a>.</p><p>Additionally, cross-industry staff shortages could be at least partially alleviated with the new, reduced quarantine measures.</p><p>Most cantons, with the exception of Graubünden and Aargau as at January 5th, have reduced their quarantine time for contact cases from 10 to seven days.</p><p>Infected people, however, must still remain in isolation for 10 days.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20220105/today-in-switzerland-a-round-up-of-the-latest-news-on-wednesday-25/">Covid-19: Most Swiss cantons shorten their quarantine requirements</a></strong></p>
