How Switzerland wants to prevent an Omicron shutdown

As the highly contagious Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly through the country, it impacts not only the epidemiological situation, but also the economy.

Absenteeism in essential industries is particularly high and is placing Switzerland’s critical infrastructure at risk.

As at January 4th, 70,302 infected people are in isolation, and additional 31,281 are in quarantine after a close contact with a contaminated person, according to Federal Office of Public Health.

In total, over 101,500 individuals are currently confined and the number is expected to increase, health officials say.

This means that many service industries are missing employees and some are already feeling the impact of the shortage.

There are, for instance, fewer Tilo trains in Ticino, which connect the canton with cities in the Italian region of Lombardy.

Due to sick train drivers who are absent, services between Chiasso and Como, and between Como and Varese are cancelled.

Luxury hotels have been forced to close due to staff shortages.

To avoid such drastic situations, a number of essential businesses is setting up emergency plans to ensure they keep functioning despite staff shortages.

Food and essential goods supply

Large retailers Migros and Coop have assured everyone that they will continue their operations.

Migros set up a Switzerland-wide crisis unit already during the first wave in February 2020, according to company spokesperson.

Coop also has implemented a series of additional measures, in addition to existing concepts that have been deployed at the height of the pandemic.

In both cases, warehouses are well stocked, so the supply of food and other essential items — including, yes, toilet paper — is not threatened.

Hospitals

One of the worst-case scenarios is that Switzerland’s healthcare system, which is already on the brink of saturation, will be further burdened by lack of workers.

Medical facilities are getting ready for such a possibility.

Kristian Schneider, director of the Biel Hospital Center, said in an interview with public broadcaster RTS on Wednesday morning that his establishment has implemented plans on several levels.

“We have requested help from the army, and created teams A and B — one team will stay at home but will be ready to intervene.”

Transportation

Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) are preparing different scenarios to be deployed, depending on the evolution of the health situation within the company, but no details are given.

As of Wednesday, train services between Zurich and Bern have been cut due to staff shortages.

At SWISS airlines, staff reserves are planned for weekends but the airline hasn’t noticed any shortages of flight personnel for the time being.

Mail delivery

Even in the event of significant absences, the Post will activate its internal job exchange in order to deploy employees from other departments or temporary workers.

And as a last resort, the Post could rely on the help of civil protection.

Phone service

Telecom companies will not be significantly affected by staff shortages.

At Swisscom, large part of the staff already work in home offices. In addition, the company said it has emergency and crisis management plans adapted to different levels of service, if needed.

Employees at Sunrise UPC and Salt also have the home working obligation, which reduces the risk of widespread staff absences.

Medications

In terms of drug deliveries, delays cannot be ruled out, according to Swiss medical wholesaler Galenica.

However, companies affiliated with the Galenica group have put in place emergency measures to be used in case of Covid-related staff absences: smaller logistics activities will be cut back and the resources will then be allocated to the delivery of medicines, company spokesperson said.

Additionally, cross-industry staff shortages could be at least partially alleviated with the new, reduced quarantine measures.

Most cantons, with the exception of Graubünden and Aargau as at January 5th, have reduced their quarantine time for contact cases from 10 to seven days.

Infected people, however, must still remain in isolation for 10 days.

