Switzerland set for cold snap after ‘warmest January day on record’

Five days into January, Switzerland is set for some January style weather from Wednesday evening onwards.

Swiss weather service Meteonews predicts showers for much of the country, with snow at elevations higher than 500 metres.

Temperatures between 2 and 5 degrees are predicted in cantons all across the country, other than Ticino where the mercury will reach double figures.

Depending on your outlook, the shift will be a positive change towards traditional weather or the end of a premature springtime.

So far in 2022, the weather has resembled that of mid-March, rather than the coldest and darkest part of the year.

Der Mittwoch startet noch verbreitet mit etwas #Regen oder ab 500 bis 800 Metern #Schnee. Tagsüber trocknet es von Westen her ab, und es zeigen sich sonnige Abschnitte. Auch im Süden wird es freundlicher, hier mit böig auffrischendem #Nordföhn. Details: https://t.co/2HbU97BwMO rv pic.twitter.com/FM5HajH4gT — MeteoNews Schweiz (@MeteoNewsAG) January 5, 2022

Switzerland brought in the new year with the second-highest temperature ever recorded.

Poschiavo, in Graubünden, recorded 19.2 degrees on New Year’s Eve, which is slightly lower than the highest ever recorded of 20.6 degrees in 1917.

Several parts of the country experienced their highest ever January temperatures on Tuesday, with much of the Swiss lowlands well into double figures.

Die Höchsttemperaturen von #Basel-Binningen von 18,7 Grad wurden in #Gersau mit 19,5 Grad und in #Giswil mit 19,0 Grad noch getoppt! Leider fehlen an diesen beiden Stationen lange Messreihen, es wird aber kaum je im Januar milder gewesen sein. (rp) pic.twitter.com/UJDy3v4Xn9 — MeteoNews Schweiz (@MeteoNewsAG) January 4, 2022

#Rekord! Lokal konnte heute im Flachland der wärmste je gemessene Januartag verzeichnet werden. So gab es in #Schaffhausen 16,1 Grad (bisher 15,8 Grad am 10.1. 1991). In #Buchs-Aarau waren es auch 16,1 Grad (bisher 16,0 Grad vom 10.1. 2015). Ab morgen ist es markant kühler. (rp) pic.twitter.com/sfWLg8Y4LP — MeteoNews Schweiz (@MeteoNewsAG) January 4, 2022

In the central regions of Gersau and Giswil the temperatures almost hit 20 degrees on Tuesday, while Schaffhausen and Buchs broke previous records by hitting 16.1 degrees.