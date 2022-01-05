Switzerland set for cold snap after ‘warmest January day on record’

The Local
Weather

Icicles along a rock wall in the Swiss canton of Graubünden
After one of the warmest starts to the year on record, Switzerland will now experience a drop in temperatures. Photo by Sereina on Unsplash
A cold front is set to sweep across Switzerland from Wednesday evening onwards, after several regions of the country hit record temperatures on Tuesday.

Five days into January, Switzerland is set for some January style weather from Wednesday evening onwards. 

Swiss weather service Meteonews predicts showers for much of the country, with snow at elevations higher than 500 metres. 

Temperatures between 2 and 5 degrees are predicted in cantons all across the country, other than Ticino where the mercury will reach double figures. 

Depending on your outlook, the shift will be a positive change towards traditional weather or the end of a premature springtime. 

So far in 2022, the weather has resembled that of mid-March, rather than the coldest and darkest part of the year. 

Switzerland brought in the new year with the second-highest temperature ever recorded. 

Poschiavo, in Graubünden, recorded 19.2 degrees on New Year’s Eve, which is slightly lower than the highest ever recorded of 20.6 degrees in 1917. 

Several parts of the country experienced their highest ever January temperatures on Tuesday, with much of the Swiss lowlands well into double figures. 

In the central regions of Gersau and Giswil the temperatures almost hit 20 degrees on Tuesday, while Schaffhausen and Buchs broke previous records by hitting 16.1 degrees. 

Member comments

