Looking ahead: The best events and festivals in Switzerland in 2022

<p>There is a quote that says “Switzerland is a fine place to be born and die in, but what is there to do in between?”</p><p>It is attributed to an ‘anonymous’ source because whoever said it probably knew they were wrong and didn’t want their identity revealed (we are guessing it wasn’t Roger Federer).</p><p>Be it as it may, he or she was wrong, because there are many events taking place across the country each year, even if many had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid. </p><p>The events listed below are set to happen as of the time of this article, January 7th, but as the epidemiological evolution is uncertain at this point, it is best to check whether they will actually take place before you go and what the conditions of entry are.</p><p><strong>January</strong></p><p><strong>Mürren (BE) - January 19th-22nd: Inferno ski races</strong></p><p>Even though its name suggests otherwise, this is not “an event from hell”. To the contrary, you can expect loads of heavenly fun, whether you participate in the race or just watch it.</p><p>This video (n German) explains what this race is all about.</p><p>https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kqZrrRwKDCk</p><p><strong>St. Moritz (GR) – January 27th-February 5th: Gourmet Festival</strong></p><p>This year's <a href="https://www.stmoritz-gourmetfestival.ch/en">event</a> will be held under the motto “SWISS MADE”. As the name suggests, the focus will be on the wealth and diversity of Swiss gastronomy.</p><p>No, it's not all cheese and chocolate — though a lot of people would be happy with just that.</p><p><strong>February</strong></p><p><strong>Lucerne - February 24th - March 1st: Carnival</strong></p><p>Lucerne's scenic Old Town will be transformed into one big festival site, with merry-making, music, and dancing. A loud explosion (the Urknall or «Big Bang») at 5 in the morning of 'Schmutzig Thursday' (dirty Thursday) marks the start of the <a href="https://www.luzern.com/en/highlights/carnival-in-lucerne/lucerne-carnival/">Lucerne Carnival</a>.</p><p><img class="alignnone wp-image-671753 size-full" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Screen-Shot-2022-01-07-at-11.46.53-AM.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="359" /></p><p><span style="font-size: 10pt;"><em>Merry-making in Lucerne. Photo by Elke Kenneweg, Luzern.com</em></span></p><p><strong>March</strong></p><p><strong>Locarno (TI) - from March 23rd :Camellia Festival</strong></p><p>An <a href="https://www.ascona-locarno.com/en/events/details/Camelie-Locarno/111013">exhibition</a> featuring over 200 varieties of this flower, beautifully arranged by experienced gardeners and highlighting this plant, an enrichment to the canton's botanical patrimony, can be seen in private and public gardens of the Locarno region</p><p><strong>April</strong></p><p><strong>Zermatt - April 5th-9th: Zermatt Unplugged</strong></p><p>An acoustic music festival with the backdrop of a famous Matterhorn</p><p>https://twitter.com/ZERunplugged/status/1478379806861537285</p><p> </p><p><strong>Zurich - April 25th: <a href="https://www.zuerich.com/en/visit/sechselaeuten/history-tradition">Spring Festival</a> </strong></p><p>This age-old tradition dates back to the 16th century, when the City Council – which at that time comprised exclusively members of various guilds – resolved that in summer, work should stop an hour later than in the winter months. So during summer, people were able to work as long as there was daylight, and the bell rang to signal the end of the working day at 6.00pm</p><p><strong>May</strong></p><p><strong>Gruyère (FR) - May 1st: Cheese Festival</strong></p><p>The traditional <a href="https://www.fribourgregion.ch/en/la-gruyere/events/cheese-market-in-gruyeres/">Cheese Market</a> is being in the heart of the medieval Town of Gruyères, after which the famous Swiss cheese was named.</p><p>Several cheese makers will be present for this festival held in Rue du Bourg. There will also be local craftsmen selling their hand-made wares.</p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p><strong>June</strong></p><p><strong>Interlaken (BE) - 24th-26th June: International Trucker and Country Festival</strong></p><p>Honky Tonk, country, rock, rockabilly, and blues may be more at home in the United States than in a Swiss town, but this <a href="https://www.truckerfestival.ch/music-show/">festival</a> has some 'Swiss made' flavour as well, as many artists are locally-grown.</p><p><strong>Ascona (TI) - early June - Street Artists' Festival</strong></p><p>What could be more fun for the entire family than clowns, jogglers, mimes and other artists entertaining the public in the streets and piazzas of this picturesque town.</p><p>For exact date of this event watch <a href="https://www.artistidistrada.ch">this space</a>.</p><p><strong>July</strong></p><p><strong>Montreux (VD) - July 1st-16th: <a href="https://www.montreuxjazzfestival.com/en/news/the-return-of-live-music/">Montreux Jazz Festival</a></strong></p><p>Lionel Richie will be among dozens of top-class artists to perform live at one of the world’s most famous jazz festivals held in this town on the shores of Lake Geneva, which was also temporary home to Freddy Mercury and Queen.</p><p><strong>St. Moritz (GR) - July 8th-11th: British Classic Car Meeting</strong></p><p>If you are a fan of old British automobiles — and who isn’t — this <a href="https://www.bccm-stmoritz.ch/en/bccm-2022/programme/">event</a> is right up your…alley.</p><p>It includes The "Grand Prix Rally" which leads from St. Moritz via Scuol and the Reschen Pass to Val Venosta in Mals (Italy), and via the Ofen Pass (National Park Region) back to the Engadine.</p><p><strong>Nyon (VD) - July 19th–24th: <a href="https://yeah.paleo.ch/en">Paléo Festival</a></strong></p><p>A huge outdoor indie rock festival. This year’s lineup includes the group KISS, Sting, and scores (no pun intended) of other renowned artists.</p><p><em><img class="alignnone wp-image-671762 size-post-thumbnail" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/paleo-646x431.jpg" alt="" width="640" height="427" /></em></p><p><span style="font-size: 10pt;"><em>Paléo music festival is loads of fun. Photo: Région du Léman</em></span></p><p><strong>Lucerne - 22nd-30th July: Blue Balls Festival</strong></p><p>We swear we are not making this up, but we are duty-bound to report the existence of this <a href="https://blueballs.ch">music festival</a>.</p><p>We have no idea why this event is thusly named. This may be a subject for another article though.</p><p><strong>August</strong></p><p><strong>Throughout Switzerland - August 1st: Swiss National Day celebrations</strong></p><p><strong>Locarno (TI) - August 3rd-13th: Locarno Film Festival</strong></p><p>It may not be Cannes, but Locarno’s annual film festival is famous in its own right.</p><p>You can find out more about this year' movie lineup and other information <a href="https://www.locarnofestival.ch/LFF/home.html">here.</a></p><p><strong>September</strong></p><p><strong>Interlaken (BE) - September 9th: <a href="https://www.jungfrau-marathon.ch/en/marathon.html">Jungfrau Marathon</a></strong></p><p>This race on a rugged mountainous terrain is not for the faint-hearted, but the breathtakingly beautiful landscape along the entire course makes it worthwhile for runners and spectators.</p><p>This is the map of the race.</p><p><img class="alignnone wp-image-671766 size-post-thumbnail" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/mara-609x431.jpg" alt="" width="609" height="431" /></p><p>I<span style="font-size: 10pt;"><em>mage: Jungfrau Marathon</em></span></p><p><strong>Zermatt (VS) - September 11th: <a href="https://www.zermatt.ch/en/Events/Top-Events/Shepherd-s-Festival-and-Wolli-s-birthday">Shepherd Festival</a></strong></p><p>If you like folklore, you will enjoy this award ceremony for the best-looking Valais blacknose sheep and for the Shepherd of the Year.</p><p><img class="alignnone wp-image-671767 size-full" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/sheep.jpg" alt="" width="555" height="370" /></p><p><span style="font-size: 10pt;"><em>Baaa, prize-winning sheep.Photo: Zermatt.com</em></span></p><p><strong>October</strong></p><p><strong>Ascona (TI) - October 15th-16th: Chestnut Festival</strong></p><p>If you are nuts about chestnuts this ‘harvest’ festival is for you.</p><p> Over 2,000 kg of fire-roasted chestnuts are usually for sale, along with chestnut-based delicacies such as jams, honeys and cakes, as well as other traditional Ticino foods.</p><p><strong>November</strong></p><p><strong>Bern - November 28th: <a href="https://www.bern.com/en/news-events/detail/zibelemaerit-onion-market">Zibelemärit</a></strong></p><p>Only at the traditional onion-market fair in the city’s Old Town can you see metre-long braids with white and red onions, as well as other creatively arranged onion products.</p><p>You can also sample an onion tart, onion soup, onion pizza, or sausage with — you guessed it — onions!</p><p><img class="alignnone wp-image-671769 size-full" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/onion.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="354" /></p><p><em><span style="font-size: 10pt;">Bern's onions .Photo by Bern.com</span></em></p><p><strong>December</strong></p><p><strong>Christmas markets</strong></p><p>We are guessing it is too early to get into the Christmas spirit right now, but these are some markets planned for December:</p><p>Lucerne - early December-23rd December</p><p>Montreux - late November-Christmas Eve</p><p>Bern - late November-Christmas Eve</p><p>Basel - late November-23rd December</p><p>These are just some events that are scheduled for 2022. It is more than likely that others take place in your Swiss region / town / village, along with such traditional festivals as cow parades and harvest wine festivals.</p><p>You can check local listings in your community.</p>
Member comments