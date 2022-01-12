Is Swiss rail hiding cheap first class fares?

<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Switzerland’s Federal Railways (SBB) <a href="https://www.zugreiseblog.de/sbb-sparbillett/"><span class="s2">expanded Supersaver fares in 2018 to boost stagnating passenger numbers</span></a></span><span class="s3">.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s4">Supersaver fares are up to 70 percent cheaper than regular fares and are popular among residents and tourists alike.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s4">However, according to reporting from Swiss news outlet Watson, the SBB has been hiding cheap first class fares from travellers in its online platforms.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s4"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211014/explained-how-to-find-cheap-train-tickets-in-switzerland/"><b>EXPLAINED: How to find cheap train tickets in Switzerland</b><b></b></a></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s4">Instead, the cheapest second class fares have been shown, which are often more expensive than those in first class, particularly when the second class supersavers are sold out.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s4"><a href="https://www.watson.ch/schweiz/sbb/424306879-sbb-sparbillette-1-klasse-billiger-als-2-klasse-wie-kann-das-sein">Watson looked at several journeys between major Swiss cities</a>, showing that the cheapest fares were often not shown when they were in first class.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s4"><a href="https://sbbcffffs-community.sbb.ch/t5/Abos-und-Billette/Warum-werden-die-Sparbillette-1-Klasse-versteckt/m-p/39354#M6970">This has led to complaints from travellers</a>, who argue that most who use the SBB app or online booking platform believe they will be shown the cheapest fares available.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><strong><span class="s4">‘Incomprehensible’</span></strong></p><p class="p3"><span class="s4">Swiss consumer protection advocate <a href="https://www.watson.ch/schweiz/sbb/424306879-sbb-sparbillette-1-klasse-billiger-als-2-klasse-wie-kann-das-sein">Sara Stalder told Watson</a> the “concealment tactic of the SBB is incomprehensible”.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s4">“If you travel by train in Europe, you will notice that other providers clearly and transparently identify such campaigns as a booking option, even if a first class ticket is cheaper than a 2nd class ticket.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s4">"Why the SBB maintains this lack of transparency is a mystery to me.”</span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s4">The SBB for their part said the issue is caused by a bug which shows the cheapest second class fare rather than the cheapest fare overall.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s4">A spokesperson told Watson that a fix was being developed, <a href="https://www.watson.ch/schweiz/sbb/424306879-sbb-sparbillette-1-klasse-billiger-als-2-klasse-wie-kann-das-sein">but that the SBB</a> “cannot say when an adjustment will take place”.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s4">How can I be sure to get the cheapest fare when travelling in Switzerland?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s4">When booking a train through the SBB platform (online or app), make sure to also check the first class offerings.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s4">By doing so, you will be able to see first class Supersaver fares and work out if they are cheaper.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s4">Generally speaking, second class Supersaver fares will be cheaper in most cases, but first class Supersavers will be cheaper overall when the second class Supersavers are sold out.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s4">For those wanting to save on first class travel, the SBB has announced a range of new first class upgrades at a fraction of the normal cost. Some first class upgrades are actually cheaper than a point-to-point ticket.</span></p><p class="p3"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211215/train-travel-how-you-can-save-on-first-class-upgrades-in-switzerland/"><strong><span class="s4">Train travel: How you can save on first class upgrades in Switzerland</span></strong></a></p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p class="p3"><strong><span class="s4">What are Supersaver fares?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></strong></p><p class="p5"><span class="s4">These fares are <a href="https://www.sbb.ch/en/timetable/mobile-apps/sbb-mobile.html"><span class="s6">only available online</span></a> – whether via your browser or the SBB app – and not at the SBB machines on the platforms and at stations.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s4">Booking a Supersaver fare requires a bit of foresight, as they are not available for spontaneous trips.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s4">They can however be booked for travel a few days in advance (they go on sale 60 days before the date of travel).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s4">The earlier you book a Supersaver fare the better, although be aware that it must be used for that particular train on that particular day, i.e. you cannot take a later or earlier train unlike with normal Swiss rail tickets.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s4">Almost <a href="https://www.watson.ch/schweiz/sbb/424306879-sbb-sparbillette-1-klasse-billiger-als-2-klasse-wie-kann-das-sein">nine million Supersaver fares were sold in 2019</a>, the last year before the pandemic.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p>
Member comments