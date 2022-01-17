Skiing: Relaxed Swiss Covid rules attracting ‘record numbers of foreigners’

In October, Switzerland courted controversy when announcing that the Covid certificate, the country’s primary tool to encourage vaccination and stop the spread of the pandemic, would not be required for winter sports.

This put Switzerland at odds with its neighbours, many of whom put in place strict rules for winter sports.

While the decision may have put Switzerland at a higher Covid risk, it has had a positive impact on the country’s tourism industry.

Switzerland’s RTS media organisation reported on Sunday that unlike some of its neighbours which have struggled, Switzerland is now hitting pre-Covid highs in ski resort areas.

Switzerland has become particularly popular among foreigners wanting to escape the harsh rules at home. According to a study by Swiss Tourism, some ski areas in Switzerland are seeing five times as many guests from abroad as before the pandemic.

Swiss Tourism spokesperson Markus Berger said the relaxed Covid rules were a major motivator.

“Our survey showed that up to five times as many guests came to the Swiss ski areas from neighbouring countries, i.e. from Germany for German-speaking Switzerland and from France for French-speaking Switzerland,” Berger told RTS.

“They have often stated that the less stringent restrictions for Covid-19 were the reason for their trips to Switzerland,”

Klaus Nussbaumer, CEO of the Pizolbahnen ski resort, told RTS that lax rules were not the only reason, however.

“We are now posting numbers like before the pandemic again. This is certainly due to the fact that the weather and snow were good even at Christmas. And that the restaurants are open again,” Nussbaumer said.

While the Covid certificate is still required to visit restaurants in Switzerland, restaurants have been forced to close in parts of Germany and in Austria over the previous weeks.

Berger however said he did not feel the influx of foreigners attracted by fewer Covid measures would lead to greater risk – particularly as ski resorts saw it in their interest to reduce infections.

“Everyone emphasises that compliance with the protective measures has top priority. The motto of those responsible is: We want to take the momentum of today and stay open for the whole season.”