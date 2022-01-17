PAYWALL FREE

What are The Local Switzerland’s reader questions?

Covid-19living in switzerland

You may have seen 'reader question' in some of our recent reports, but who can ask a reader question and what can be asked? Here's what you need to know.

As part of our service to our readers and members, we often answer questions on life in Switzerland via email when people get in touch with us. 

When these have value to the greater Local Switzerland community, we put them together as an article, with ‘reader question’ in the headline. 

Who can ask a reader question and can I ask anonymously?

All readers of The Local Switzerland can ask a reader question, i.e. you do not need to be a member. If you do find our reporting valuable however, then please consider signing up

You do not need to live in Switzerland to ask a reader question, i.e. you could be coming to Switzerland for a holiday and have a specific question. However, the questions have to be related to Switzerland in some way. 

We will only turn a question into a reader question article where it has value to the broader Local community and where we can answer it.

Sometimes a question can serve as inspiration, i.e. if you ask us ‘why doesn’t my dog love me’, we may refer you to one of Switzerland’s best pet therapists – and then put together an article on pet care in Switzerland.

All reader questions we publish are anonymous. 

Whenever we decide to publish a reader question, we do not refer to the person who asked the question or give any identifying details. 

We do not release any details of the person’s private correspondence with us. 

We will not publish a reader question where the person asking it could be identified. 

What kinds of questions can be asked? 

Any question can be asked, although as we said above it should relate to Switzerland in some respect. 

For obvious reasons, recent questions have tended to focus on the Covid pandemic and the Swiss government’s rules, although reader questions can be about anything that’s on your mind. 

Many questions we are asked tend to be speculative – i.e. will Switzerland tighten Covid measures or what will happen in an upcoming referendum.

In that case, we do our best to answer on the basis of the evidence that is currently available and by reaching out to our contacts in the Swiss government, our partner law firm or other independent organisations. 

If you’d like to have a question answered – or just want to get in touch – drop us a line at [email protected]

Here are some examples of some of our more popular reader questions over the past few years. 

Reader question: Which do staff see when scanning my Swiss Covid certificate?

Reader question: How can I legally reduce my rent in Switzerland?

Reader question: Does Switzerland celebrate Halloween?

Reader question: What does being ‘successfully integrated’ in Switzerland mean?

Reader question: Can Swiss health insurance exclude me if I have pre-existing conditions?

Reader question: Can you drink in public in Switzerland?

Reader question: Will Switzerland make the Covid vaccine compulsory?

Reader question: How long is Switzerland’s Covid certificate valid for?

Reader question: Does a booster shot extend the validity of Switzerland’s Covid certificate?

Reader question: Can I get a Covid certificate in Switzerland if I was vaccinated with AstraZeneca?

