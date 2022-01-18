Ten ways to save on car insurance in Switzerland

<p class="p1">As we wrote about in our guide on the topic, car insurance in Switzerland can also be very complicated.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">For anyone who wants to know the basics of car insurance in Switzerland, check out the following guide on the topic.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20220114/everything-you-need-to-know-about-car-insurance-in-switzerland/"><strong>READ MORE: Everything you need to know about car insurance in Switzerland</strong></a></p><p class="p1">This guide primarily relates to ways to save money on car insurance - here are some of the best.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p>Have we missed something? Get in touch at news@thelocal.com.

1. Know what you are getting - and do your research Insurers love fine print and sometimes things aren’t what they seem.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">One example is so-called ‘partial Casco with collision’ insurance.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">While this may seem like a good deal where you get the added protection of collision insurance but are on a ‘partial’ plan, in reality this is comprehensive insurance under a different name.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Most insurers will have a copy of the information in English - or at least be able to answer your questions in English should you have some.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Besides reading the policy itself, be aware of all your other insurances as these often overlap (more on that below).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20200130/driving-in-switzerland-post-brexit-heres-what-you-need-to-know/"><strong>Driving in Switzerland: How to convert your drivers licence for a Swiss one</strong></a></p><p class="p1"><strong>2. Drop your licence plates at the cantonal office</strong></p><p class="p1">One of the oldest tricks in the insurance book is one of the most effective.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Whether you are headed away, whether the car isn’t being used or if it is set for longer-term repairs or upkeep, dropping your licence plates in at the cantonal road traffic office (via another car of course) will suspend the car insurance.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">You will see some of your premiums returned, although exactly how this is determined depends on the insurer.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">You can also return the plates via the post, with the authority informing the insurer (although you’d be best to contact them as well).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211111/explained-how-does-roadside-assistance-work-in-switzerland/"><strong>EXPLAINED: How does roadside assistance work in Switzerland?</strong></a></p><p class="p1"><strong>3. Reconsider your deductible</strong></p><p class="p1">A bigger deductible will mean a lower premium. By reconsidering your personal circumstances, you may be able to save in the long run depending on where you set your deductible.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">If you need a car to get around primarily, then a bigger deductible may be more appropriate.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Your premiums will be lower and any major damage will be covered, while you’ll need to cover the cost of smaller damage yourself, for instance, less urgent things like small scratches and windscreen chips that won’t spread<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">If you have a luxury car however, you’ll want to keep it spic and span, meaning you might want to pay a little more regularly so that a greater amount of damage is covered.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211021/reader-question-when-must-i-change-to-winter-tyres-in-switzerland/"><strong>Reader question: When must I change to winter tyres in Switzerland?</strong></a></p><p class="p1"><strong>4. Reconsider the value of your vehicle (and whether you need comprehensive insurance)</strong></p><p class="p1">This could probably fit under the heading above, but it’s worth considering whether you want full or partial insurance.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Comprehensive insurance is usually most appropriate for new cars, but makes less sense the older the car gets.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">For older cars however, partial insurance is usually sufficient.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Insurers only pay out the current value of a car, rather than the amount you paid - or the amount you feel it’s worth.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.comparis.ch/autoversicherung/deckung/vollkasko-teilkasko-wechseln">Swiss comparison site Comparis recommends</a> comprehensive insurance for the first four years of a new car’s life - and maybe an additional year or two for luxury cars.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">After that, partial insurance “makes more sense”.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211022/where-in-switzerland-can-you-find-the-least-expensive-fuel/"><strong>READ MORE: Where in Switzerland can you find the cheapest fuel?</strong></a></p><p class="p1"><strong>5. Don’t crash</strong></p><p class="p1">It might seem simple advice both in terms of saving money on insurance and just generally in life, but trying to be a little more careful will make financial sense due to the way Swiss car insurance is structured.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Most Swiss insurances will have a bonus scheme.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">For people who don’t have any accidents - or more correctly, don’t make any claims - they will usually be entitled to a discount in their regular premiums.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Over time, this discount can grow as you go for a longer period with no or few claims.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">If you claim regularly however, you will not receive a discount in your premiums - and in some cases your premiums will go up.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">If for some reason you think you will claim regularly - for instance you live in an area with hailstorms and you don’t have a garage, or if you simply just aren’t a very good driver - then you can elect to get an insurance policy with ‘bonus protection’, which will ensure your premium doesn’t rise with more claims (or will not rise by as much).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>6. Check other insurances</strong></p><p class="p1">Many people are overinsured in Switzerland without even knowing it.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This means that two or more insurance premiums cover the same items.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">In the content of car insurance, you may be paying for items carried in the car - but if you have home and contents insurance, this will already be covered in most instances.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Another example is occupant accident insurance, which is unnecessary as Switzerland’s compulsory accident insurance covers this already.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Unfortunately for people who are overinsured, while they pay more than they should, they can’t claim back double.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><img class="alignnone wp-image-672792 size-post-thumbnail" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/michael-jin-mCj7atG0nEc-unsplash-646x431.jpg" alt="Car insurance is compulsory in Switzerland. Here's what you need to know. Photo by Michael Jin on Unsplash" width="640" height="427" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>Car insurance is compulsory in Switzerland. Photo by Michael Jin on Unsplash</em></div><p class="p1"><strong>7. Don’t be from the Balkans or Turkey</strong></p><p class="p1">OK so this isn’t something you can exactly help, but studies have shown foreigners pay more for car insurance in Switzerland - particularly from the Balkans and Turkey.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">People from Kosovo, Albania, Serbia and Turkey all paid roughly 60 percent more than the Swiss. People from Portugal (24%), Italy (13%) and Spain (12%) also paid more.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Insurers have defended this saying it is an automatic classification based on the amount of crashes people, particularly young men, from those countries have in comparison to Switzerland.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">But if you are from anywhere on that list, it makes financial (and ethical) sense to look for an insurer which doesn’t make such blatant differentiations.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210705/swiss-car-insurance-why-do-foreigners-pay-higher-premiums/"><strong>Swiss car insurance: Why do foreigners pay higher premiums?</strong></a></p><p class="p1"><strong>8. Avoid long-term contracts</strong></p><p class="p1">With new, more cost effective options coming up regularly, anyone bound in a long-term deal risks missing out.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.comparis.ch/autoversicherung/praemien/spartipps">Swiss comparison site Comparis recommends</a> signing only short-term, ideally one-year, deals, or those with an annual right of termination.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">By doing so, you can change to a better deal when appropriate.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>9. Let the insurer choose the garage</strong></p><p class="p1">Swiss insurance contracts will usually let you decide which garage should be chosen for repairs and maintenance.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">While that might sound good in that you can choose one which is convenient and trustworthy, it will often mean a hike in premiums and a more complicated process for claims.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20200218/in-which-parts-of-switzerland-are-you-most-likely-to-lose-your-driving-licence-and-why/"><strong>EXPLAINED: In which parts of Switzerland are you most likely to lose your driving licence –and why?</strong></a></p><p class="p1"><strong>10. Crash recorders</strong></p><p class="p1">Crash recorders are installed in cars and collect a variety of important data including acceleration, speed, date and time leading up to an accident.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The data can then be used to reconstruct the events and get a better idea of how the accident occurred, while they are also valuable in the instance of vehicle theft.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Swiss insurer Axa <a href="https://www.axa.ch/en/private-customers/offers/vehicle-travel/car-insurance/drivepartner-vehicle-assistant.html">notes that people who install crash recorders</a> can save up to 15 percent in their premiums.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><em><strong>Please remember this is a guide only and does not constitute legal or financial advice. For tailored advice on your situation, get in touch with a registered car insurer (or a few in order to compare). </strong></em></p>
