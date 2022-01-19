Today in Switzerland: A round-up of the latest news on Wednesday

Swiss epidemiologist: ‘Omicron is an endemic virus’

Health Minister Alain Berset, as well as a number of infectious disease specialists, have been referring to Omicron variant as “endemic”. What exactly does this mean?

“An endemic virus circulates constantly in a population, with ups and downs”, said Julien Riou, epidemiologist at the University of Bern.The flu, for example, is an endemic virus, “which comes back every winter more or less strongly, depending on factors like the temperature, the number of contacts between people, and especially the immunity of the population”.

Riou added that in terms of the current pandemic “we think we are in a transition phase and heading towards endemisation”.

Men’s pension is twice as high as women’s

There are large gaps between the retirement benefits received by men and women in occupational pensions — the so-called ‘second pillar that is paid in addition to AHV / AVS— according to the latest figures from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

The median of the old-age pension paid for the first time in 2020 amounted to 2,081 francs per month for men against 1,167 francs for women.

These significant differences are due to the type of employment. Women typically experience more frequent work interruptions and part-time jobs, mainly for family reasons. Also, women often have lower wages, contribute less to occupational pensions and therefore receive fewer benefits when they retire.

“Domestic and family work, which is more often done by women, is unpaid and does not count toward old-age pension benefits,” the FSO said.

More Swiss jobs are advertised online

If you are looking for new employment in Switzerland, searching on the internet may prove productive.

In 2021, 40 percent more job vacancies across all regions were found on the jobs.ch and jobup.ch platforms.

This surge shows “a very positive image of the Swiss labour market”, according to JobCloud recruitment agency.

The strongest increases were recorded in the catering and tourism sector (+181 percent), security (+77 percent), and sport and culture (+74 percent). On the other hand, the number of openings in construction and architecture fell by 25 percent, while in IT and telecoms it declined by 7 percent.

Pfizer submits authorisation request for new Covid treatment

New oral drug, Paxlovid, is undergoing a rolling review process by the Swissmedic regulatory agency.

The manufacturer, Pfizer, submitted pre-clinical and clinical results, but under the rolling review process, a complete data is not required immediately, according to Swissmedic.

Further data will follow on a continuous basis as soon as it becomes available.

“This accelerates the review process while at the same time preserving the same level of careful checking of all requirements relating to safety, efficacy and quality”, Swissmedic said.

