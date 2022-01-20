Today in Switzerland: A round-up of the latest news on Thursday

Number of new Covid infections reaches record-high

On Wednesday, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) recorded 38,015 new contaminations — the highest number ever reported in Switzerland in a 24-hour period.

These are only the infections detected by official tests. However, given that there are also tens of thousands of unsymptomatic and undeclared cases, the more realistic number is between 50,000 and 100,000 infections per day, according to Jürg Utzinger, director of the Tropical and Public Health Institute.

Virginie Masserey, head of FOPH’s infection control unit said “It is possible that we have reached the peak” of the pandemic, which implies that number of cases should begin to drop very soon

READ MORE: Covid in Switzerland: ‘It is possible that we’ve reached the peak’

Surprise: public transport in Switzerland is cheaper than you think

Life is expensive in Switzerland, but a new study conducted in seven European countries shows this reputation does not hold true in the public transport sector.

Swiss fares are within the European average, according to Litra, the information service for public transport in Switzerland, which carried out the study.

Taking into account of the purchasing power of different countries and comparing prices of various types of travel, researchers found that public transport is most expensive in the UK and cheapest in Austria, with Switzerland in the lower middle.

In addition, Swiss public transport is distinguished by high quality “with an exceptionally good price/performance ratio”, the study found.

Switzerland is also first in terms of network density and punctuality — though it has slipped in the latter category lately.

READ MORE: Why Swiss trains are less punctual — and what is being done about it

Verbier voted “best ski resort in the world”

The Valais resort climbed to the top of the world rankings in the World Ski Award 2021competition, the results of which were announced this week.

Verbier, a popular destination for skiers from the UK, was chosen out of 25 international contenders vying for the title.

World Ski Awards, an organisation that aims to drive up standards within the ski industry, praised the resort’s “nearly 100 lifts and more than 400 km of ski runs for all levels of expertise”. It added Verbier “is also a freeride paradise, a must for skiers from all over the world”.

Verbier beat second-place holder, Kitzbühel in Austria, as well as France’s Val Thorens, which has won the title since 2016.

Omicron will not harm Switzerland’s economy long-term

Despite the impact that Omicron has had on certain industries, the Swiss economy should return to its pre-pandemic growth level this year, according to experts at Raiffeisen bank.

Covid-related restrictions will have only temporary and steadily decreasing impact on the economy, they say.

Even with an explosion in infections and an unprecedented number of quarantines due to Omicron, Raiffeisen economists estimate losses from worker absences at the equivalent of only 0.3 percent of annual GDP.

“The impact of the coronavirus was able to be absorbed surprisingly quickly in Switzerland”, the economists pointed out.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]