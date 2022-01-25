PAYWALL FREE

Have your say: What to expect when you move to the Swiss countryside

A village in the shadow of he mountains in Switzerland
Moving away from Swiss cities has become popular lately, a trend which has been sped up by the pandemic. Photo by Zuzana Kacerová on Unsplash
Have you moved from a Swiss city to a smaller town or village? Or are you thinking about it? Let us know.

Rising rents, the popularity and accessibility of remote work and of course the Covid pandemic has led to increasing demand away from urban areas.

Some have moved to the outskirts of major Swiss cities like Zurich, Basel and Geneva in order to get a little more space, peace and quiet.

READ MORE: What does the coronavirus mean for Switzerland’s property market?

Others have gone even further, moving to smaller cantons and villages.

While the trend has at least in part existed for some time, it was accelerated due to the Covid pandemic.

Have you made the move or are you thinking about it? We’d like to know why.

Whether you’ve gone from Zurich to Zugerberg, or just moved to a slightly less urban area (or even become a cross-border commuter) please let us know.

