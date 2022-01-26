REVEALED: These parts of Zurich have the highest taxes

<p class="p1">In Switzerland, income tax is levied at a federal, cantonal and even municipal level (with a few exceptions).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">In some cases the difference in the amount of taxes you pay is negligible, whereas in others it could be so significant that it acts as an incentive to move area - particularly for the uber-wealthy.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210505/which-swiss-canton-has-the-most-millionaires/"><strong>READ MORE: Which Swiss canton has the most millionaires?</strong></a></p><p class="p1">Zurich, as Switzerland’s largest canton, has 162 municipalities. Some are urban, some suburban and some at least resemble rural Switzerland.</p><p class="p1">Please note that the following takes into account only the income tax levied at a municipal level.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">As already reported by The Local this year Zurich canton will cut taxes for the first time in two decades - <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211215/give-something-back-zurich-announces-first-income-tax-cut-in-decades/">although this will only result in a cut of around CHF15 per year</a>.</p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211223/have-your-say-what-will-you-do-with-zurichs-tax-cut-money/"><strong>Have your say: What will you do with Zurich’s tax cut money?</strong></a></p><p class="p1"><strong>First things first, what is municipal taxation?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">In this case it refers to the income tax levied at a municipal level.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This does not take into account other taxes that can be levied as a consequence of living in a particular municipality, like property taxes.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; <p class="p1">Municipal taxes are levied at the municipal level according to the applicable municipal tax quota (German: Gemeindesteuerfuss, French: coefficient de l'impôt communal), which in most cantons are expressed as a percentage of cantonal tax.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210211/reader-question-can-i-deduct-the-cost-of-home-working-from-swiss-taxes/"><strong>Reader question: Can I deduct working-from-home costs from my Swiss taxes?</strong></a></p><p class="p1">This is why you might see your municipality as having a 115 percent tax rate (or sometimes expressed as a decimal 1.15).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Fortunately, this does not mean you need to pay 115 percent of your income to the municipality.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Instead, it means in that municipality, you need to pay 115 percent of the cantonal tax.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">For instance, if the cantonal tax is CHF5,000 per year on the basis of your income, you will need to pay CHF5,750 in total.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This amount covers both your cantonal and municipal taxes (i.e. you do not need to pay CHF5,750 to the council and to the canton).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This percentage can often be lower than 100, for instance 85 percent (or 0.85).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">In this case, you would need to pay CHF4,250.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Which Zurich municipalities have the highest income tax rate?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">OK, now that we've got the number crunching out of the way, we can look at the comparative tax rates of different parts of Zurich.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">These figures do not take into account church tax (which is a topic for another article).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The highest municipal tax rate of all 162 municipalities in Zurich is in Maschwanden, where residents pay 130 percent of council tax.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211027/analysis-is-switzerland-a-tax-haven/"><strong>ANALYSIS: Is Switzerland actually a tax haven?</strong></a></p><p class="p1">This is followed by Wildberg (129%), Bachs (127%), Adlikon (126%) and Humlikon, Rifferswill, Schlatt and Winterthur (all 125%).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">At the other end of the scale, the lowest rate is 72 percent in Kilchberg.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This is followed by Küsnacht (75%), Rüschlikon (75%), Winkel (76%) and Neerach (76%)</p><p class="p1">A full list of the tax rates of each of <a href="https://www.zh.ch/de/steuern-finanzen/steuern/steuerstatistiken/aktuelle-gemeinde-steuerfuesse.html#undefined">Zurich's 162 municipalities can be found here</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>How has this changed?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">The tax rates changed over the past year at a municipal level.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">By and large things stayed the same, with the majority keeping their tax rates the same as in 2021.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20201026/how-wealthy-foreigners-can-buy-a-swiss-residence-permit/"><strong>READ MORE: How wealthy foreigners can 'buy' a Swiss residence permit</strong></a></p><p class="p1">There were however 27 municipalities which raised their taxes and 12 which decreased the tax burden for residents.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The biggest increase came in Weisslingen, which raised taxes by ten percent.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Oetwil an der Limmat and Bassersdorf both increased taxes by five percent.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Dietlikon, in the central part of the canton, was the only canton to increase taxes in both 2021 and 2022.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">On the other side of the coin, the biggest decrease was in Stäfa (8%) and Stammheim (5%).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>
