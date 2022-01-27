What the latest statistics tell us about dual nationals in Switzerland

<p>In 2020 — the most recent year for which official numbers are available —19 percent of permanent residents aged 15 or over had dual nationality, according to a <a href="https://www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/en/home.gnpdetail.2022-0436.html">study</a> by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) released on Thursday. </p><p>When foreigners gain citizenship of their country of residence while still maintaining the nationality of their place of origin, they become known as ‘dual nationals'.</p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p><strong>What does the study show?</strong></p><p>People from Italy account for the largest proportion — 23 percent — of dual nationals, followed by those from France (12 percent) and Germany (8 percent).</p><p>Less than 5 percent of UK citizens also have a Swiss passport.</p><p><img class="alignnone wp-image-674469 size-post-thumbnail" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/dualgraph1-415x431.jpg" alt="" width="415" height="431" /></p><p>In terms of residence, the majority of double nationals (45 percent) live in Geneva, Vaud (31 percent), Ticino (38 percent), and Basel-City (25 percent). </p><p><img class="alignnone wp-image-674471 size-post-thumbnail" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/graph2-323x431.jpg" alt="" width="323" height="431" /></p><p>Within this population, 65 percent obtained Swiss nationality by naturalisation, while 35 percent obtained it at birth.</p><p>Unlike many other countries like the United States or Canada, being born in Switzerland doesn’t automatically mean the person is Swiss; if their parents were born abroad and still hold foreign passports, a person will not obtain Swiss citizenship by birth. </p><p>However, this could change, as the Social Democratic party wants the government to loosen naturalisation and citizenship rules to allow “citizenship by birth”.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211213/how-switzerlands-social-democrats-want-to-introduce-citizenship-by-birth/">How Switzerland’s Social Democrats want to introduce ‘citizenship by birth’</a></strong></p><p>This article provides more general information about dual nationals in Switzerland:</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20201007/explained-what-we-know-about-dual-nationals-living-in-switzerland/">What we know about dual nationals living in Switzerland</a></strong></p>
