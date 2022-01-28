‘Worrying’: Swiss health insurers warn of significant price increases

Swiss health insurance organisation Santésuisse has warned of a “worrying” increase of health insurance premiums due to the Covid pandemic.

Santésuisse put the increase a 5.1 percent per person on average in Switzerland, although this could be higher as it only takes part of the underlying costs into consideration.

The reason for the likely increase is higher expenditure on physiotherapy, hospital care and outpatient medical services.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about health insurance in Switzerland

The costs do not however take into account Covid vaccinations, which cost health insurers and estimated 265 million in 2021.

On the whole Santésuisse estimates the Covid pandemic cost Swiss insurers one billion euros so far.

Santésuisse called for a range of reforms to reduce costs and ensure that not so many are passed onto consumers.

One is to establish a system which rewards efficiency and cost-effectiveness in service delivery, thereby encouraging doctors, hospitals and pharmacies to be more expedient.

Drug prices are also an issue in Switzerland, where patients often pay much more than those in neighbouring European countries.

“With regular comparisons of drug prices and an adjustment to the price level in European comparison countries, taking into account all discounts, a large savings potential could be exploited,” Santésuisse said in a statement.

Another is to set up a parliamentary commission to review cost trends and make recommendations.