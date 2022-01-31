REVEALED: The six major Swiss cities where rents are falling

<p>A recent study by <a href="https://fr.comparis.ch/downloadcenter/comparis-mietpreisreport-2022">Swiss comparison site Comparis</a> shed light on trends in the country's rental market. </p><p>Somewhat surprisingly rents have fallen in the majority of Switzerland's major cities in recent years, although there have been steep increases in both Zurich and Geneva. </p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p><strong>Geneva the rent rise champion</strong></p><p>In the past four years, the median monthly rent for a 4.5-room apartment of 90 to 120 square metres in Geneva went up by 4.2 percent to 3,500 francs.</p><p>For a 3.5-room flat of 70 to 90 square metres, the rent is 2,640 francs — a hefty 9.5-percent increase.</p><p>These are the results of a study released on Monday by price <a href="https://fr.comparis.ch/downloadcenter/comparis-mietpreisreport-2022">comparison site Comparis.ch</a>, which looked at how rents in Switzerland’s largest cities changed between 2017 and 2021.</p><p><strong>READ MORE:<a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210428/why-are-genevas-rents-the-highest-in-switzerland/"> Why is Geneva’s rent the highest in Switzerland? </a></strong></p><p>However, in the two-room category (45 to 55 square metres) Lucerne takes the lead — the median rent there has risen by 4.8 percent to 1,300 francs.</p><p>Zurich is the most expensive in the small-sized accommodation category: rents in Switzerland's largest city climbed by 4 percent to 1,650 francs.</p><p>This is because the proportion of one-person households has dropped in Geneva in recent years, while it increased in Zurich, according to Leo Hug, real estate expert at Comparis.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20220127/sleep-under-the-stars-tent-for-rent-on-zurich-apartment-balcony-costs-chf500/">Tent for rent on Zurich apartment balcony costs CHF500</a></strong></p><p>Rents have also increased slightly in Lucerne (1.25%) and Bern (0.4%). </p><p><strong>Where have rents fallen?</strong></p><p>One of the surprising findings of the study is that rents have fallen in six of Switzerland's ten major cities. </p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">This includes </span><span class="s2">Biel/</span><span class="s3">Bienne</span><span class="s1"> (0.13%), Winterthur (0.45%), St Gallen (0.57%), Basel (4.5%), Lausanne (4.81%) and Lugano (10.53%).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p>Lugano, in the southern canton of Ticino, has seen its rents fall by more than 10 percent in all housing categories.</p><p>It now has the cheapest rents of any of Switzerland's top ten cities, with an average of CHF1,700 per month. </p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210226/reader-question-how-do-i-challenge-my-rent-in-switzerland/">Reader question: How do I challenge my rent in Switzerland?</a></strong></p><p>The reason, Hug said, is because “the hoped-for economic recovery thanks to faster [train] connections with the rest of Switzerland has not materialised so far”.</p><p>The population of Ticino's economic centre contracted by 2.1 percent between 2017 and the end of 2020, so rents are expected to decline further.</p><p>And the Lugano does not have the same appeal as Geneva, which can rely on its international organisations to attract foreign nationals, Hug said.</p><p>In Lausanne, median rents fell for large and medium-sized apartments, to 2,570 and 1,950 francs respectively, while they increased marginally for two-room dwellings, to 1,400 francs —10 francs more than five years earlier.</p><p>This chart shows how rents increased or decrease in 10 Swiss cities over the past four years. </p><p><img class="alignnone wp-image-674936 size-post-thumbnail" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/comp-605x431.jpg" alt="" width="605" height="431" /></p><p><span style="font-size: 10pt;"><em>Image: Comparis</em></span></p><p>More information about renting in Switzerland can be found here:</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210226/where-in-switzerland-are-rents-cheapest-and-most-expensive/"><strong>In which Swiss canton can you find a rental bargain?</strong></a></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20200206/tips-how-to-find-an-apartment-in-switzerland/">Top ten tips for finding an apartment in Switzerland</a></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20200214/this-is-how-much-it-costs-you-to-change-apartments-in-switzerlands-cities/"><strong>How much can it cost you to change apartments in Swiss cities?</strong> </a> </p>
