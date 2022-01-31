Switzerland: ‘Hundreds of thousands’ of Covid certificates to expire on Tuesday

<p class="p1">In mid-January, <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20220119/breaking-switzerland-announces-new-covid-measures-2/">the Swiss government announced</a> it was shortening the duration of Covid certificates from one year to nine months, with the change set to come into effect on February 1st.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The reason for the shorter 270-day duration of the certificate is new evidence about the duration of protection from either vaccination or contracting the virus and recovering.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">As a result of this change, hundreds of thousands of certificates are set to expire on February 1st - with many of those unaware their certificates are now invalid.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Anyone who received their second dose before May 2021 and has not received a booster will no longer have a valid certificate from Tuesday onwards.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p class="p1">While exact figures on the number of certificates set to expire have not been made available by Swiss authorities, state news agency SRF estimates at least 250,000 certificates will become invalid overnight.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Covid certificates are currently required for visiting bars and restaurants in Switzerland, while they are also a requirement of international travel.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">They are not required to sit outside on terraces and balconies of restaurants, nor is the Covid certificate required to go skiing.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.watson.ch/schweiz/international/700670513-corona-news-spotify-geht-gegen-falschinformationen-zu-covid-vor">Gastrosuisse President Kasimir Platzer told SRF</a> he was concerned the hospitality sector would take another hit when people were turned away for having invalid Covid certificates.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Many people in Switzerland struggled to get a booster shot in the early days of 2021 but boosters are now more available on a widespread basis.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>How much longer will the Covid certificate be required?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">Due to the stable situation in Swiss hospitals and the apparently more mild impact of the Omicron variant, Swiss authorities are considering a widespread relaxation of measures.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">In late January, Swiss Health Minister Alain Berset said further relaxations could be likely from February 16th, although he declined to state which were being considered.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Berset already <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20220128/breaking-switzerland-to-end-quarantine-and-working-from-home-obligation/"><span class="s2">announced</span></a> on Friday that quarantine rules for contact cases and obligation to work from home will come to an end from Wednesday, February 2nd, but warned the pandemic was not yet over. </span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s3">According to a report in Switzerland’s <a href="https://www.tagesanzeiger.ch/berset-zuendet-den-lockerungs-turbo-896755149679"><span class="s2">SonntagsZeitung</span></a> newspaper on Sunday, the Covid certificate requirement in indoor venues like restaurants, as well as other places and events where it is currently compulsory, would be abolished on February 16th.</span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">The newspaper said the report was based on information received from federal authorities.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20220131/could-switzerland-lift-its-covid-measures-by-february-16th/"><strong><span class="s1">READ MORE: Could Switzerland lift its Covid measures by February 16th?</span></strong></a></p>
Member comments