Today in Switzerland: A round-up of the latest news on Monday

Switzerland to vote on vaccine mandate

The popular initiative “For freedom and physical integrity” has just been validated and will be brought to the ballot box, but the date for the vote has not yet been set.

Launched by the Swiss Freedom Movement (MLS), the initiative calls for each individual to have the right to decide what should or shouldn’t be injected or implanted in their body.

The text also specifies that “the person concerned must not be punished for having refused to give his consent, nor suffer social or professional disadvantages”.

While Switzerland does not currently plan to make Covid vaccinations mandatory – indeed, any compulsory vaccination efforts would be heavily restricted under Swiss law – those behind the referendum want to see any compulsory vaccinations banned outright.

Current law on epidemics allows cantons to enforce compulsory vaccinations only “for groups at risk, for particularly exposed persons and for persons carrying out certain activities, provided that a serious danger is established”.

The law also grants the federal government the power to impose vaccination in consultation with the cantons. But at the same time, legislation also specifies that no one can be forced to get immunised against their will.

Health official: too early for Covid relaxations

Health Minister Alain Berset announced on Friday that easing of certain measures may be imminent.

However, Lukas Engelberger, head of the Conference of Cantonal Health Directors, sounded the alarm on Sunday against “premature optimism” on the part of the federal government.

He warned that while “it is entirely possible” that the Omicron wave will fade as temperatures rise, the situation may deteriorate again in the fall when cold weather sets in and the vaccine protection wanes.

Also, new mutations could make the situation worse. “This is why it is dangerous to prematurely declare the end of the pandemic. It’s important not to let go now, because it’s not over yet”, Engelberger added.

Colder weather forecast for this week

While temperatures have been mild in many parts of Switzerland over the weekend, the weather is expected to cool down. From today and until Wednesday, significant rainfall is expected north of the Alps and in the pre-Alps.

Up to one metre of snow is also forecast for some areas.

In the mountains, there will be strong gusts, with wind reaching speeds of up to 150 km/h. On low altitudes, there will be gusts of 50 and 80 km/h over the next few days.

The February dates when many weddings in Switzerland will take place

While many couples like to say ‘I do’ on St. Valentine’s Day on February 14th, this year is different.

In many cities, February 2nd and February 22nd are almost fully booked for wedding ceremonies. That’s because 2.2.2022 and 22.2.2022 are the so-called “ palindromic dates”— that is, the same forward and backward — which many people take as a sign of good luck.

A number of civil registry offices in Zurich, Basel, Bern, Vaud, Geneva, and Valais report they are full or nearly at full capacity for weddings on those two days, and some even had to hire additional personnel for these dates.

