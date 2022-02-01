Why Switzerland will not be celebrating a Covid-19 ‘Freedom Day’

<p class="p1"><span class="s1">From Wednesday, February 2nd, Switzerland is set to relax a range of Covid measures including the quarantine rules and the working from home obligation.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">On the same day, the government will meet to discuss a further relaxation of Covid measures which could include no longer requiring Covid certificates in cafes and restaurants.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20220128/breaking-switzerland-to-end-quarantine-and-working-from-home-obligation/"><strong><span class="s1">UPDATE: Swiss to end quarantine and working from home obligation from Wednesday</span></strong></a></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Swiss Health Minister Alain Berset announced the change at a press conference on Friday, January 28th. </span></p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p class="p3"><span class="s1">"We are in a good situation today. We can take steps forward" Berset said. </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">The announcement comes despite Switzerland continually hitting record numbers of new Covid infections over the past few weeks.</span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Fortunately, hospitalisations and ICU admissions remain low, which experts believe is due to the less virulent nature of the Omicron variant, which now accounts for 90 percent of new infections. </span></p><p><span class="s2"><b>READ MORE: </b><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20220125/covid-one-in-ten-swiss-infected-in-past-week/"><span class="s3"><b>Covid: One in ten Swiss infected in past week</b></span></a></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1"><b>No 'freedom day' for Switzerland</b></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Berset however said he wanted to avoid the term 'Freedom Day' for February 2nd.</span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1"> The term, which has been used in the United Kingdom, has been favoured by several Swiss politicians, particularly on the conservative end of the political spectrum. </span></p><p>Towards the end of January, representatives from the hospitality and tourism industries <a href="https://www.blick.ch/politik/gewerbler-draengen-auf-einen-tag-der-freiheit-schluss-mit-corona-massnahmen-und-zwar-sofort-id17175921.html">called for the term to be used</a> widely to describe Switzerland's emergence from the pandemic. </p><p>Berset however said he was not in favour of the term and would not be using it, even as measures were relaxed. </p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">"It's a warlike expression, other countries have thrown it around, not Switzerland."</span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">"It could be a happy day. Or happy days," said Berset.</span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">When asked about whether this signalled an end of the pandemic, <a href="https://www.srf.ch/news/schweiz/corona-massnahmen-ist-die-zeit-reif-fuer-lockerungen-herr-berset">Berset said he was cautiously optimistic</a>. </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">"Something can always happen. But the prospects are good."</span></p><p>"Measures that are no longer of much use today because the situation has changed must of course be rescinded.</p><p>"The Federal Council has always said that the measures are not there to stay.</p><p>"Many didn't believe us, but it was the truth. The measures are only there to create a good situation for our country."</p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Berset also said there were no plans to get rid of the Covid certificate requirement at this stage. </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">"The obligation to obtain a certificate applies worldwide. Being able to travel is also a certain form of freedom."</span></p>
Member comments