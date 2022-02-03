Today in Switzerland: A round-up of the latest news on Thursday

Switzerland’s alarm system passes the test

The nationwide alarm sounded on Wednesday confirmed that 99 percent of the sirens in Switzerland are functioning correctly, according the Federal Office for the Protection of the Population (OFPP).

The country has a network of 7,200 sirens used for general alarm, including 5,000 fixed and 2,200 mobile ones.

Switzerland’s annual siren test: What you need to know

The cantons and municipalities are required to repair or replace defective alarm equipment without delay. Since the sirens are tested every year and any deficiencies found are subsequently eliminated, operational safety is maintained at a high level, OFPP said.

The test also included alarm transmission via the digital channels of Alertswiss. At the same time as the sirens were triggered, a message was broadcast on the Alertswiss website and mobile application.

Alertswiss app, which can be downloaded free of charge, allows the population to better prepare for a disaster or an emergency.

#Sirenen und @Alertswiss erfolgreich getestet: Beim heutigen #Sirenentest haben 99 Prozent der getesteten stationären Sirenen einwandfrei funktioniert. Auch die Testmeldungen über #Alertswiss wurden erfolgreich übermittelt ➡️ https://t.co/yO8H8unoEl pic.twitter.com/yYAxnb8Yd4 — BABS – OFPP – UFPP (@BABS_OFPP_UFPP) February 2, 2022

Epidemiologist: Booster shots are still beneficial

With the announcement on Wednesday that Switzerland is lifting most of its Covid measures between today and February 17th, you may be wondering whether the third dose of Covid vaccine is still necessary?

Health experts say it is.

“It’s always useful because the first doses protect in the short term and generate memory cells, while the booster provides longer-lasting protection, even if it acts more against severe forms than against the disease itself”, according to Pierre-Alex Crisinel, infectious disease specialist at Vaud’s University Hospital.

READ MORE: Switzerland announces plans to relax all Covid measures

February referendum: only the tobacco initiative has a chance of approval

According to the latest Tamedia/20 Minutes poll, only one issue out of three submitted to the nationwide vote on February 13th is likely to be accepted.

The initiative aimed at protecting young people from tobacco advertising is expected to get approved by 60 percent of voters.

Another poll, carried out by gfs.bern institute on behalf of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, shows that 63 percent of voters are in favour of ban on cigarette advertisement, while the two other issues are set for defeat, with only 26 percent voting to end animal experimentation, and 39 percent supporting abolition of stamp duty.

All the issues are explained here:

Tobacco, tax and animal testing: What’s at stake in Switzerland’s February referendum?

And on the topic of voting: Schaffhausen supplies special voting aids for the deaf

In order to give people with hearing impairments a barrier-free access to the voting templates, Schaffhausen is making explanatory videos in sign language available as part of a pilot project — the first canton to do so.

The canton decided that hearing impaired residents should be able to take part in political life — including voting —with more ease and convenience.

To achieve this goal, authorities have created offering explanatory videos for the voting templates in sign language.

You can see the video (with German voice-over) here.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]