UPDATE: In which Swiss canton are rents the highest and lowest in 2022?

Rent for the same apartment varies sharply from one canton to another.
Rent for the same apartment varies sharply from one canton to another. Photo by léa b on Unsplash
When it comes to rents, big disparities exist between different Swiss regions. This is where prices are highest and lowest across the country.

The fact that rents differ from one to another of Switzerland’s 26 cantons is not exactly breaking news.

But what might be surprising is how big the disparities are, particularly in cantons which are only a short trip from another. 

According to a new large-scale study carried out by Swiss Marketplace Group (SMG), rents in Switzerland’s most expensive canton are more than three times higher than those in the cheapest. 

The survey, which used data from ImmoScout24 and Homegate real estate platforms, found that the cost of a 3.5-room apartment in the canton of Zug — the most expensive in Switzerland — is equivalent to the rents of almost three apartments of the same size in Jura.

The 3.5-room flats, which typically consist of a living room and two bedrooms, in addition to kitchen and bathroom, are the most sought-after accommodations in Switzerland, according to SMG.

Geneva and Vaud are two other cantons where rents for a 3.5-room property are notoriously high — 2,248 and 1,895 francs respectively.

On one hand, the study found “the average price difference of more than 1,200 francs between the expensive canton of Zug and the relatively affordable canton of Jura”.

On the other, “there are many cantons in the lower and middle price segments, where asking prices have risen over the past year. This, combined with stable and falling rents in the upper price segment, means that the rent gap has started to close”.

This map shows where the cheapest and priciest rents can be found. 

A comparison of cantonal rental prices across Switzerland. Image: SMG

A comparison of cantonal rental prices across Switzerland. Image: SMG

In which Swiss canton is rent the cheapest and most expensive in 2022?

The highest prices tend to be in the more urbanised cantons near the cities of Geneva and Zurich, while lower costs were found in regional and rural cantons. 

Located in the northwest of Switzerland, Neuchâtel and Jura have the most affordable rents —  a little over 1,000 francs for a 3.5-room flat.  

There are other rules at play however besides a mere proximity to Switzerland’s largest and most economically powerful cities. 

Zug, the most expensive canton to rent in Switzerland, has a favourable tax system and as such attracts many of the country’s wealthiest people.

In fact, one in eight residents of Zug have a net worth north of one million francs, as we covered in the following article. 

The complete list of Switzerland’s 26 cantons ranked from most expensive to cheapest on the average monthly rent for a 3.5 bedroom apartment. 

Zug 2428
Geneva 2248
Zürich 2131
Basel-City 2029
Schwyz 1948
Nidwalden 1947
Vaud 1895
Lucerne 1777
Baselland 1767
Obwalden 1685
Aarau 1659
Graubünden 1591
Bern 1577
Thurgau 1570
Freiburg 1556
Appenzell Ausserrhoden 1539
St. Gallen 1537
Solothurn 1496
Schaffhausen 1483
Ticino 1470
Wallis 1440
Uri 1427
Glarus 1373
Appenzell Innerrhoden 1372
Neuchâtel 1343
Jura 1135

What about buying an apartment rather than renting?

SMG study looked at this option as well, analysing slightly larger dwellings — 4.5 rooms, which means three bedrooms instead of two. Prices for this this type of properties “soared in 17 of the 26 cantons”, the study found.

On average, an apartment of this size costs 516,000 francs in Jura, but more than three times as much — 1,722,000 francs in Zug, SMG reports.

A comparison of cantonal house prices across Switzerland. Image: SMG

A comparison of cantonal house prices across Switzerland. Image: SMG

One way to find a less expensive option is to look for properties in neighbouring cantons.

“If, for example, you could see yourself living in the cantons of Aargau, Schaffhausen, Thurgau or St. Gallen instead of Zurich, you could save up to 43 percent on average when buying a home”, the report said.

