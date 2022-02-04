UPDATE: In which Swiss canton are rents the highest and lowest in 2022?

<p>The fact that rents differ from one to another of Switzerland's 26 cantons is not exactly breaking news.</p><p>But what might be surprising is how big the disparities are, particularly in cantons which are only a short trip from another. </p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p>According to a new large-scale <a href="https://swissmarketplace.group/en/tiwsc/tiwsc_re/three-apartments-in-jura-for-the-price-of-one-in-zug/">study</a> carried out by Swiss Marketplace Group (SMG), rents in Switzerland's most expensive canton are more than three times higher than those in the cheapest. </p><p>The survey, which used data from ImmoScout24 and Homegate real estate platforms, found that the cost of a 3.5-room apartment in the canton of Zug — the most expensive in Switzerland — is equivalent to the rents of almost three apartments of the same size in Jura.</p><p>The 3.5-room flats, which typically consist of a living room and two bedrooms, in addition to kitchen and bathroom, are the most sought-after accommodations in Switzerland, according to SMG.</p><p>Geneva and Vaud are two other cantons where rents for a 3.5-room property are notoriously high — 2,248 and 1,895 francs respectively.</p><p>On one hand, the study found “the average price difference of more than 1,200 francs between the expensive canton of Zug and the relatively affordable canton of Jura”.</p><p>On the other, “there are many cantons in the lower and middle price segments, where asking prices have risen over the past year. This, combined with stable and falling rents in the upper price segment, means that the rent gap has started to close”.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210428/why-are-genevas-rents-the-highest-in-switzerland/ Zurich and Basel-City are also ranked high in terms of rental prices.">Why is Geneva’s rent the highest in Switzerland?</a> </strong></p><p>This map shows where the cheapest and priciest rents can be found. </p><p><img class="alignnone wp-image-676831 size-post-thumbnail" src="https://www.thelocal.at/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/wHHhzMZAsBY9KBpr-choro-daten-dkdch-kombiniert-20221_1024x768-574x431.jpg" alt="A comparison of cantonal rental prices across Switzerland. Image: SMG" width="574" height="431" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit">A comparison of cantonal rental prices across Switzerland. Image: SMG</div><p class="p1"><strong><span class="s1">In which Swiss canton is rent the cheapest and most expensive in 2022?</span></strong></p><p>The highest prices tend to be in the more urbanised cantons near the cities of Geneva and Zurich, while lower costs were found in regional and rural cantons. </p><p>Located in the northwest of Switzerland, Neuchâtel and Jura have the most affordable rents — a little over 1,000 francs for a 3.5-room flat. </p><p>There are other rules at play however besides a mere proximity to Switzerland's largest and most economically powerful cities. </p><p>Zug, the most expensive canton to rent in Switzerland, has a favourable tax system and as such attracts many of the country's wealthiest people.</p><p>In fact, one in eight residents of Zug have a net worth north of one million francs, as we covered in the following article. </p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210505/which-swiss-canton-has-the-most-millionaires/"><strong>READ MORE: Which Swiss canton has the most millionaires?</strong></a></p><p>The complete list of Switzerland's 26 cantons ranked from most expensive to cheapest on the average monthly rent for a 3.5 bedroom apartment. </p><table><tbody><tr><td style="width: 187.891px;"><strong>Zug</strong></td><td style="width: 35.5938px;">2428</td></tr><tr><td style="width: 187.891px;"><strong>Geneva</strong></td><td style="width: 35.5938px;">2248</td></tr><tr><td style="width: 187.891px;"><strong>Zürich</strong></td><td style="width: 35.5938px;">2131</td></tr><tr><td style="width: 187.891px;"><strong>Basel-City</strong></td><td style="width: 35.5938px;">2029</td></tr><tr><td style="width: 187.891px;"><strong>Schwyz</strong></td><td style="width: 35.5938px;">1948</td></tr><tr><td style="width: 187.891px;"><strong>Nidwalden</strong></td><td style="width: 35.5938px;">1947</td></tr><tr><td style="width: 187.891px;"><strong>Vaud</strong></td><td style="width: 35.5938px;">1895</td></tr><tr><td style="width: 187.891px;"><strong>Lucerne</strong></td><td style="width: 35.5938px;">1777</td></tr><tr><td style="width: 187.891px;"><strong>Baselland</strong></td><td style="width: 35.5938px;">1767</td></tr><tr><td style="width: 187.891px;"><strong>Obwalden</strong></td><td style="width: 35.5938px;">1685</td></tr><tr><td style="width: 187.891px;"><strong>Aarau</strong></td><td style="width: 35.5938px;">1659</td></tr><tr><td style="width: 187.891px;"><strong>Graubünden</strong></td><td style="width: 35.5938px;">1591</td></tr><tr><td style="width: 187.891px;"><strong>Bern</strong></td><td style="width: 35.5938px;">1577</td></tr><tr><td style="width: 187.891px;"><strong>Thurgau</strong></td><td style="width: 35.5938px;">1570</td></tr><tr><td style="width: 187.891px;"><strong>Freiburg</strong></td><td style="width: 35.5938px;">1556</td></tr><tr><td style="width: 187.891px;"><strong>Appenzell Ausserrhoden</strong></td><td style="width: 35.5938px;">1539</td></tr><tr><td style="width: 187.891px;"><strong>St. Gallen</strong></td><td style="width: 35.5938px;">1537</td></tr><tr><td style="width: 187.891px;"><strong>Solothurn</strong></td><td style="width: 35.5938px;">1496</td></tr><tr><td style="width: 187.891px;"><strong>Schaffhausen</strong></td><td style="width: 35.5938px;">1483</td></tr><tr><td style="width: 187.891px;"><strong>Ticino</strong></td><td style="width: 35.5938px;">1470</td></tr><tr><td style="width: 187.891px;"><strong>Wallis</strong></td><td style="width: 35.5938px;">1440</td></tr><tr><td style="width: 187.891px;"><strong>Uri</strong></td><td style="width: 35.5938px;">1427</td></tr><tr><td style="width: 187.891px;"><strong>Glarus</strong></td><td style="width: 35.5938px;">1373</td></tr><tr><td style="width: 187.891px;"><strong>Appenzell Innerrhoden</strong></td><td style="width: 35.5938px;">1372</td></tr><tr><td style="width: 187.891px;"><strong>Neuchâtel</strong></td><td style="width: 35.5938px;">1343</td></tr><tr><td style="width: 187.891px;"><strong>Jura</strong></td><td style="width: 35.5938px;">1135</td></tr></tbody></table><p><strong>What about buying an apartment rather than renting?</strong></p><p>SMG study looked at this option as well, analysing slightly larger dwellings — 4.5 rooms, which means three bedrooms instead of two. Prices for this this type of properties “soared in 17 of the 26 cantons”, the study found.</p><p>On average, an apartment of this size costs 516,000 francs in Jura, but more than three times as much — 1,722,000 francs in Zug, SMG reports.</p><p><img class="alignnone wp-image-676830 size-post-thumbnail" src="https://www.thelocal.at/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/IvlcgtFkY45VMD7H-choro-daten-dkdch-kombiniert-20221_1024x768-574x431.jpg" alt="A comparison of cantonal house prices across Switzerland. Image: SMG" width="574" height="431" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit">A comparison of cantonal house prices across Switzerland. Image: SMG</div><p>One way to find a less expensive option is to look for properties in neighbouring cantons.</p><p>“If, for example, you could see yourself living in the cantons of Aargau, Schaffhausen, Thurgau or St. Gallen instead of Zurich, you could save up to 43 percent on average when buying a home”, the report said.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20220131/revealed-the-six-major-swiss-cities-where-rents-are-falling/">REVEALED: The six major Swiss cities where rents are falling</a> </strong><strong> </strong></p>
