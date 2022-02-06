Swiss avalanche kills one person and injures another

AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@mcpben
avalancheskiingWeather

Share this article
A man uses a machine to clear a path through the snow in the ski resort of Wengen in the Swiss Alps
A man uses a machine to clear a path through the snow in the ski resort of Wengen in the Swiss Alps. Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP
AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@mcpben

An avalanche in Reckingen in the southeastern Wallis region of Switzerland killed a 68-year-old on Saturday, while a second person was injured, police said.

The two were part of a group of four Italian hikers and were quickly found and freed from the snow by the other two. One died at the scene and the other was airlifted to hospital.

According to a provisional report by the MeteoSwiss weather service on Friday, people have been caught up in 45 avalanches so far this winter.

It urged people to be “careful, careful, careful”.

On Thursday, one person died and several others were injured in avalanches in Switzerland’s Graubunden region, which borders Austria’s Tyrol where avalanches have killed nine people over the last three days.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

High snowfall and hurricane gusts predicted for central and eastern Switzerland

High snowfall and hurricane gusts predicted for central and eastern Switzerland

Skiing: Relaxed Swiss Covid rules attracting ‘record numbers of foreigners’
FOR MEMBERS

Skiing: Relaxed Swiss Covid rules attracting ‘record numbers of foreigners’

Switzerland set for cold snap after ‘warmest January day on record’

Switzerland set for cold snap after ‘warmest January day on record’

Winter sports: Swiss cable cars to introduce capacity restrictions

Winter sports: Swiss cable cars to introduce capacity restrictions

FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: Everything tourists should know about skiing in Switzerland

FOR MEMBERS

Rega: What you need to know about Switzerland’s air rescue service

Adieu 162: Switzerland to retire telephone weather service from Monday

Stupidity or freedom? Foreigners in Switzerland on Covid rules for skiing