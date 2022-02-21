For members
FAMILY
EXPLAINED: What are the rules for homeschooling children in Switzerland?
Homeschooling is not completely banned in Switzerland, but it is heavily regulated. Here’s what you need to know.
Published: 7 February 2022 15:58 CET
Updated: 21 February 2022 15:23 CET
Updated: 21 February 2022 15:23 CET
Homeschooling is not banned nationwide in Switzerland, but it is heavily regulated - while some cantons outlaw it completely. Photo by Jessica Lewis on Unsplash
For members
FAMILY
EXPLAINED: What are the rules for homeschooling children in Switzerland?
Homeschooling is not completely banned in Switzerland, but it is heavily regulated. Here’s what you need to know.
Published: 7 February 2022 15:58 CET
Homeschooling is not banned nationwide in Switzerland, but it is heavily regulated - while some cantons outlaw it completely. Photo by Jessica Lewis on Unsplash
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments
I know several parents who have successfully homeschooled without any of the issues that Europeans governments use as reasons not to homeschool. Actually in every case of homeschooling I am familiar with, the children have excellent morals, are amazingly compassionate and very intelligent and successful adults now. Naturally my sample size may be too small to warrant as a scientific study. Nevertheless, I think the reasons for not permitting homeschooling are rooted more in making sure everyone is indoctrinated only in one consistent way of thinking (ie what the experts of our time think) rather than allowing children to naturally educate themselves with their intuitive curiosity which is quite amazing. This is why I love the Rudolf Steiner (Waldorf) school system as I think it combines both. A pity it can be expensive.