EXPLAINED: What are the rules for homeschooling children in Switzerland?

The debate surrounding homeschooling in Switzerland – as with elsewhere in Europe – has been particularly fraught in recent years.

Due to geographical problems accessing schools or the special needs of a child – as well as other practical and ideological differences – parents have sometimes seen homeschooling as an alternative.

One reason provided by foreign parents is a desire to teach their child in their own language.

For parents from other parts of the world, particularly English-speaking countries, they are used to rules for home schooling children which are relatively relaxed.

It can then be surprising when people arrive in Switzerland to find that home school can be either outright banned, or heavily restricted.

This may be less of a practical problem in Switzerland in comparison to the United States or Australia, where distances are small, but for some parents it may be an ideological issue where they would prefer to homeschool their children rather than have this done at an educational institution.

As with pretty much everything in Switzerland, if and how you can homeschool your kids will depend on the rules in place in your canton.

Keep in mind that this guide refers to children who are being sent to school at home on a permanent basis, not children who are being taught at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

What are the rules at a federal level?

Education for children is compulsory in Switzerland.

However, the federal government leaves it up to the cantons to regulate the manner in which schooling is carried out – including homeschooling.

A court case from 2019 sought to assert a right to homeschooling under the Swiss constitution, but this was dismissed.

The Swiss Federal Court handed down a ruling which upheld the rights of cantons to restrict or even ban homeschooling.

The court effectively said Swiss residents do not have a constitutional right to homeschool their children, allowing cantons the legislative power to decide upon whether or not it should be restricted.

The case concerned a mother who wanted to homeschool her child in the city of Basel, where homeschooling is only permitted if the parent can show that school attendance is impossible.

The Swiss constitution guarantees a right to privacy and family life, but the court said that this did not extend to homeschooling.

What are the cantonal rules?

Homeschooling is permitted to some degree in 16 of Switzerland’s 26 cantons.

It is completely banned in Ticino, while in others such as St Gallen and Zurich although it is allowed, getting permission to homeschool is seen as “virtually impossible”.

While getting up-to-date figures is difficult due to data privacy issues, around 140 children are homeschooled in Zurich, Switzerland’s most populous canton.

In Lucerne, Valais, Freibourg, Zug and Schwyz there is a requirement that parents who homeschool are accredited as teachers, while Bern and Aargau allow homeschooling teachers to operate without an accreditation.

In Basel City, parents must show that school attendance is impossible – which is particularly different in the tiny canton (at least with a geographical argument).

In the above case, the mother’s argument that the authorities were not doing enough for her gifted son was unsuccessful in court.

According to Swissinfo, in 2019 no children were being homeschooled in Basel.

Homeschooling is more popular in the French-speaking part of the country.

Of the 1,000 children who are homeschooled in Switzerland, approximately 600 of them are in the canton of Vaud.

Vaud and neighbour Neuchâtel are considered to be one of the most permissive of homeschooling in Switzerland. In these cantons, you only need to alert the authorities if you plan on homeschooling your children – although there have been recent signs this will be further restricted in future.

Why is homeschooling banned?

Although in many English-speaking cultures homeschooling is common place, it is frequently restricted or banned throughout Europe.

While it is constitutionally guaranteed in Italy and Ireland, other countries like Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden ban the practice.

Common justifications for banning homeschooling include a need to ensure children receive the same moral and ideological foundation, a desire to ensure school attendance, a lack of social skills among homeschooled children and concerns about the standard of education.

Is this likely to change?

There are some advocacy groups which have spent considerable resources and time pushing for more relaxed home schooling rules in Switzerland, some of which are run by internationals who want their children’s education to look a little more familiar to what they know.

There are several federal and cantonal advocacy organisations for homeschooling which can be found online.

However, given how slowly things happen in Switzerland – and the fact that the major advocates of homeschooling tend to be foreigners rather than Swiss – means that any widespread changes are unlikely anytime soon.